Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Agriculture Division Makes Significant Strides in the Dominican Republic

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) proudly announces a significant milestone as its proprietary bio-stimulant, Ascogel, receives acclaim from senior government officials in the Dominican Republic. Under the highest governmental directives, Ascogel has been selected for final testing and review to bolster the country's agricultural export markets.

Following rigorous evaluations by esteemed representatives of the Dominican Republic's government, Ascogel has demonstrated remarkable efficacy across various agricultural sites, including Lemon Trees, Chilies, Plantains and Tobacco plants. The promising results have prompted officials to initiate final testing phases with Ascogel, recognizing its potential to enhance crop quality, increase production efficiency, reduce costs and boost sustainability.

A senior official from the Dominican Republic government emphasized, "Ascogel presents a transformative opportunity for our nation's agriculture. By improving crop quality and increasing production while reducing costs, we anticipate significant benefits for both domestic consumption and export markets. This partnership with Atlantic Power & Infrastructure marks a crucial step towards revolutionizing our agricultural sector."

Martin Driscoll, President of AP&I's Agriculture Division, expressed confidence in the partnership's potential, stating, "With the Dominican Republic's endorsement of Ascogel and the anticipated financial benefits, we are poised to expand our footprint across the Caribbean and Central and South America. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive agricultural prosperity and sustainability."

This development aligns perfectly with the Dominican Republic's efforts to enhance national food security and reduce reliance on food imports. Industry analysts and trade partners recognize the strategic importance of Ascogel in achieving these goals.

About Next Generation Agriculture

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices under the "ASCOGEL" brand.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

Addressing the Global Challenge: Algae and Red Tide Infestation - a Serious Health Hazard

AP&I is at the forefront of combating algae infestation with its ingenious Algae Vessels (AVs). These strategically placed vessels target and eliminate harmful Algae Blooms, including Red Tide Algae blooms, with a zero-carbon footprint, contributing to AP&I's overarching corporate goal of benefiting the environment.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp

Specializing in environmental technologies, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. converts recycled tire material into sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, known for its strength, flexibility, and porosity, is ideal for various applications, including shoreline break walls and marine projects. The company is committed to environmental stewardship, incorporating water purification technology, and exploring waste-to-energy power generation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations such as Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Red Butte Gardens (Utah), Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline, and Kew Botanical Gardens (London, England).

