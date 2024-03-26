SRQ Resources To Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on March 26, 2024

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / SRQ Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRQ) ("SRQ" or the "Company") is pleased to present its exploration plans for its Lac Brulé project in Quebec including additional geophysical surveys and a 2024 drilling program.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, SRQ's President & CEO, will present the findings from previous work and the 2024 projected exploration program during a live virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Renmark Financial on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. EDT. Investors and interested parties are invited to register here using the latest version of Google Chrome. Access to a replay of the event will be available on Renmark Financial's website at www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

To date, SRQ has discovered three sequences of magmatic intrusions ("UM") with mineralized pyroxenites at Lac Brulé.

Highlights of Mineralization Characteristics at Lac Brulé's UM Complex:

The UM complex is composed of meta-pyroxenite and meta-peridotite, both of which intrude the highly metamorphic host rock sequence:

The meta-pyroxenite has mineralized horizons containing up to 30% sulphides

The sulphides present are mainly pyrrhotite (iron + minor nickel carrier), chalcopyrite (copper carrier) and cobalt-rich pentlandite (nickel and cobalt carrier)

About SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ is a Canadian base metals company exploring for nickel. copper and platinum in the province of Québec. A near-surface Ni-Cu project. Lac Brulé is located on a 288 km² virgin exploration property at a five-hour drive from Montréal. The project's prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping. the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys. The presence of the historic Renzy Ni-Cu mine located 50 kilometers to the south-east and at the heart of the large regional pattern further adds to the area's mineral exploration appeal. For more information about SRQ. please visit SRQ's website at www.srqexploration.com/.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999. Renmark is a privately held full-service investor relations firm. located in Atlanta. New York. Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years. Renmark has provided services in investor relations. media relations and web development representing small. medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis, Renmark team of professionals enhance client's visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America. and a state-of-the-art media studio, Renmark hosts a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

Contact Information:

Marc-Antoine Audet. President and CEO

ceo@srqexploration.com

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone:

bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com/

Forward-Looking Statements and Forward-Looking Information:

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information characterized by terms such as "will", could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; assumptions relating to the trading price of the Company's common shares; the ability of the Company to convert resources in reserves, its ability to see through the next phase of development on any project, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding any project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made by or expressed on behalf of the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SRQ Resources

View the original press release on accesswire.com