Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics Provides Update on VERIFY Patient Enrollment and Timing of Top-line Data

On track to achieve 250 patient enrollment target in March 2024

Top-line data for 32-week primary endpoint expected in the first quarter of 2025

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") announced it has randomized 241 patients in the ongoing Phase 3 VERIFY clinical trial evaluating rusfertide in polycythemia vera ("PV") as of today and expects to meet the trial's 250 patient enrollment target by the end of March 2024. Eligible patients in screening as of March 31, 2024 will be randomized by the end of April 2024. The Company expects to announce top-line data for the study's 32-week primary efficacy endpoint by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

"Currently available therapies provide suboptimal hematocrit and symptom control in patients with PV, and we believe rusfertide has the potential to meet these unmet medical needs. We are looking forward to the results of the VERIFY phase 3 study in anticipation of filing an NDA for rusfertide in 2025 together with our partner Takeda," said Arturo Molina, M.D., M.S., Protagonist's Chief Medical Officer. "We wish to thank the principal investigators and study staff for their dedication and contributions towards completing enrollment, and the patients who have agreed to participate in this important research study."

The Phase 3 VERIFY trial (NCT05210790) is a global Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to enroll approximately 250 patients. The trial evaluates the efficacy, symptom burden and safety of once-weekly, subcutaneously self-administered rusfertide in patients with uncontrolled hematocrit who are phlebotomy dependent despite standard of care treatment. The trial enrolled patients in 20 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. This Phase 3 study along with the REVIVE Phase 2 trial and other completed studies will comprise the clinical data package planned for NDA filing.

"2024 has been a very busy year for the rusfertide program, and we are pleased to announce our Phase 3 VERIFY trial is advancing as planned," said Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., the Company's President and CEO. "Rusfertide has performed very well in the Phase 2 REVIVE study as further confirmed by the long-term follow-up data showing the durability of hematocrit control. We look forward to data from the 52-week endpoint for VERIFY including the durability of response in the first half of 2025, and potentially filing an NDA in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Dr. Patel continued, "We are in a very exciting phase for the Company as we anticipate a series of announcements and data disclosures in the second half of 2024 and throughout 2025, centering on our late stage partnered assets, as well as our fully owned discovery programs like Oral IL-17 antagonist, and other programs in hematology and metabolic diseases."

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced Phase 3 stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and JNJ scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study has been successfully completed, and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2024. The open-label extension component of Phase 2 is ongoing, as is the global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda announced in January 2024.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential clinical benefits of rusfertide, the timing of top-line data and other data disclosures. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson, our ability to use and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

