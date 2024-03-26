Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (the "Company" or "SuperBuzz") announces that it has issued 500,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to various directors of the Company pursuant to the equity incentive plan of the Company dated September 5, 2023. Each RSU is exercisable into one common share of the Company. The RSUs will vest 12 months following the date of grant.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an innovative tool for digital marketers built with GPT-3 and powered by natural language processing. Through automation, small to medium-sized businesses can effortlessly scale their marketing efforts using push notifications to keep customers engaged. SuperBuzz was designed with advanced machine learning algorithms, allowing users to easily create automated campaigns that drastically reduce the time needed for daily marketing tasks. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact:

Liran Brenner, CEO

liran@superbuzz.io

972 548167755

