Battery's investment creates a foundation for a new global platform offering asset-reliability solutions and industrial services

Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, today announced a significant investment in Mobius Institute ("Mobius"), a company that specializes in reliability improvement, conditioning-monitoring, and precision-maintenance training and certification.

Mobius delivers its training via public, in-plant, and online training programs and has trained more than 70,000 professionals from 180 countries since 2005. In addition to training, a related entity to the company, Mobius Institute Board of Certification, is an ISO/IEC 17024 and ISO 18436-accredited certification body that provides globally recognized certification to reliability professionals, vibration analysts, ultrasound analysts, thermal imaging, and lubrication specialists worldwide.

Mobius Institute is seen as an authority in the industrial asset-reliability space, which is growing in importance as companies transition to predictive and data-based maintenance regimes to operate more efficiently and meet new sustainability targets. Via its network of training partners, Mobius has trained maintenance and reliability professionals across a wide range of industries with students from Pfizer, Rio Tinto, Abbott, Abbvie, Ford, Coca-Cola, Samsung, ABB, Cargill, Nestle, Siemens, Dow, Amazon, Bayer, Mercedes-Benz, NASA, and Hyundai, among others.

Jason Tranter, the co-founder of Mobius, said he hoped the partnership with Battery will help his company scale to a new level. "My wife, Georgie, and I started the business in our house in 1999 with the goal of making vibration analysis and condition monitoring understandable. We never imagined Mobius Institute growing to this scale with almost 10,000 students trained last year alone," he said. "Having developed a relationship with Battery over the past several years, I am excited to see Mobius continue to grow under Battery's ownership as the starting point of a new platform."

As part of the transaction, Tranter will serve as a technical advisor to Mobius.

Battery's goal with the transaction is to create a large, innovative, asset-reliability and industrial-services player; the firm expects to build upon Mobius' strength in asset reliability while expanding the portfolio into the broader market for industrial training, certification, and specialized products services.

As part of this initiative, Marcus Pillion joins the company as Group CEO to drive M&A and continued organic growth, as well as to oversee integration efforts. Pillion joins Mobius after serving most recently as the CEO of Des-Case before its acquisition by Timken (NYSE: TKR) in 2023. Prior to Des-Case, Pillion had previous executive experience across several asset-reliability and condition-monitoring businesses including TRITEC Performance Solutions, Colfax Fluid Handling, EagleBurgmann, SKF and John Crane.

"I am excited to join forces with Battery, a seasoned industrial-technology investor with extensive experience creating platforms through global M&A," said Pillion. "Having used Mobius Institute training across all of the companies I previously worked for, I am excited to build upon the global brand Mobius has created as we enter into the next phase of its growth trajectory."

"We are thrilled to partner with Mobius and its exceptional staff as we pursue the next phase of growth for the business," said Zack Smotherman, a Battery general partner. "Having followed the asset-reliability and condition-monitoring market for many years, we've observed an accelerating trend in predictive maintenance and believe we are still in the early innings of this movement as many industries increasingly adopt these solutions."

Added Battery Principal Justin Rosner: "We are grateful to Jason for the opportunity to partner with Mobius and excited about the journey ahead as we look to leverage Mobius's global reputation to improve asset reliability across many industries in the years to come."

About Mobius Institute

Mobius Institute is a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring, and precision maintenance education to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers, and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement and condition monitoring programs. Mobius delivers its training via public, in-person onsite, and online education programs with a key advantage being its unique training style that uses innovative 3D animations and software simulations, making complex topics easier to understand. Mobius has trained and certified more than 70,000 industrial professionals from 180 countries since 2005 with thousands more engaged through distance learning programs and Mobius' online community MOBIUS CONNECT. Learn more at https://www.mobiusinstitute.com/about-mobius-institute/.

About Battery

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

