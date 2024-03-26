Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport are delighted to have strengthened its partnership with ABK Beer, the award-winning, handcrafted beer brewed in Bavaria, for the duration of the 2024 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

Having enjoyed plenty of success together since 2022, the news continues the strong working relationship held between ABK Beer, the ROKiT Group and MB Motorsport into another racing season.

ABK Beer has been brewing beer for over 700 years in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria and with the successful launch of the 0% Alcohol product last year, the brand has continued to go from strength to strength.

With fan favourite Jake Hill behind the wheel of the MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport, ABK Beer will be proudly displayed as the team looks to take their recent success to new heights in 2024.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-founder of the ROKiT Group of Companies which owns the historic 700-year-old ABK brewery in Bavaria, Germany, added: "As we continue our partnership with MB Motorsport, an important part of our overall motorsports sponsorships, we're delighted that our best-in-class ABK Beer will remain on Jake's best-in-class car throughout the 2024 BTCC season and we look forward to a tremendously exciting year ahead."

Mark Blundell Sporting Director of Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport concluded: "It is fantastic to see ABK Beer involved again in 2024. We enjoy a strong relationship with Jonathan and the entire ROKiT Group and we are looking forward to flying the flag for ABK Beer once again."

For further information, please visit www.rokit.com.

