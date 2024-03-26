AmeboGenesis, LLC: A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Biomedical Testing: AmeboGenesis Introduces Sustainable Amebocyte Production for LAL Testing to Detect Bacterial Contamination

Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) Can Now Be Produced Without Harvesting the Blood of ~800,000 Horseshoe Crabs Each Year, Which Will Help Restore Their Natural Population

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / AmeboGenesis has achieved a significant milestone with the introduction of a sustainable Amebocyte production process. This innovative technology produces bio-identical Amebocytes necessary for the production of LAL for medical endotoxin testing without the need for harvesting horseshoe crab blood. The blood of horseshoe crabs, a source of Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL), is a critical component in ensuring the safety of injectable drugs, vaccines, and implantable devices worldwide. The traditional method of obtaining LAL involves the harvesting and bleeding of ~800,000 horseshoe crabs annually, with a survival rate post-harvest that raises concerns for the horseshoe crabs' survival as a potential endangered species.

~800,000 Horseshoe Crabs Are Bled for Their Amebocytes Each Year. Many Do Not Survive

Horseshoe crabs being bled for use in medical testing

The AmeboGenesis proprietary technology presents a limitless production capability for bio-identical Amebocytes, upholding the rigorous standards of LAL testing while addressing environmental impacts and the urgent need for a reliable and reproducible LAL source. The innovative method utilizes sustainable practices, including the harvest of leg muscles from a horseshoe crab, which is then cultured and differentiated into Amebocytes using totipotent stem cells. This process not only guarantees a consistent LAL concentration and production, but also ensures precise control over Amebocyte production in a laboratory setting, promising improved test reliability, accuracy, and robustness.

This pioneering approach by AmeboGenesis, enabling the expansion and differentiation of amebocyte precursors in cell cultures, marks a first in the world. The resulting cultured cells demonstrate identical genetic, morphological, biochemical, and functional characteristics to their native counterparts. They have been functionally validated to respond to endotoxins, meeting the industry's gold standard for efficacy.

