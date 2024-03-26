Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC: Metal Finishing Technologies Announces Acquisition of Aqua Blasting Corp.

BRISTOL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC (MFT), a nationally-recognized leading provider of metal finishing and specialty coating services for aerospace, defense and industrial customers, announced the acquisition of Aqua Blasting Corp. (Aqua Blasting), a Bloomfield, CT based provider of shot peening and blasting services to the aerospace, defense, medical, and semiconductor markets. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for MFT as the first acquisition under its Battle Investment Group partnership. The acquisition of Aqua Blasting expands and diversifies MFT's surface treatment offerings by adding surface enhancement capabilities.









Founded in 1971, Aqua Blasting has demonstrated competency within peening and blasting technologies. Capabilities include shot peening, glass bead peening, dry abrasive blasting, wet abrasive blasting, vapor blasting, soda blasting, and automated grit blasting. The company holds important certifications including FAA Part 145 Repair Station, NADCAP AC7117 & AC7117/2 Surface Enhancement, NADCAP AC7004 Aerospace Quality System, U.S. ATF Federal Firearms License, ITAR compliance, and numerous customer specific certifications. Aqua Blasting operates out of an 11,000 square foot facility that houses automated peening and media blasting equipment as well as several large abrasive blasting rooms which handle parts up to twenty feet in length.

Peter Mirabello, Chairman of MFT, offered, "Over the last three years, MFT has significantly invested into its facility to expand service offerings and capabilities, including the addition of non-destructive testing, and new NADCAP plating lines. Aqua Blasting represents an exciting next step in the evolution of MFT." Zach Kleiner, President of MFT, will lead the combined company. Kleiner added, "Aqua Blasting already holds key certifications that align with MFT's strategic growth plan and enable immediate servicing of our current customers. Our ultimate focus is providing customers with industry-leading quality and turnaround times."

Alex Bosse, Principal at Battle Investment Group, added, "MFT is strategically building additional capabilities to become a one-stop shop for metal surface treatment, and we believe the acquisition of Aqua Blasting represents a compelling opportunity to vertically integrate MFT's solution offering with surface enhancement technologies. Customers prefer consolidating metal treatment services to one provider, and the ability to control more of the process provides MFT a competitive advantage in competing for new work. We believe this will present an attractive value proposition for existing and new customers."

Richard Madamba, President of Aqua Blasting, added, "We are all proud and excited to join the MFT team. Together, we will deliver a broader array of capabilities enabling better service to our new and existing customers. We are looking forward to the next chapter in our journey together."

About Metal Finishing Technologies

Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC was founded in 1947. The Company holds numerous quality and customer certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100-D, NADCAP, FAA and EASA registered Part 145 repair station. MFT operates out of an environmentally compliant and state-of-the-art 72,000 square foot facility with robust quality control processes and systems across all its various service offerings. MFT is based in Bristol, CT. To find out more, visit www.mftech.com.

About Battle Investment Group

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Firm manages multiple committed investment funds and employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to its core operating principles of partnership, quality, and growth. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

Contact Information

Denise Smith

dsmith@mftech.com

SOURCE: Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.