Big Tree Carbon Inc.: Big Tree Announces Biodiversity Business Development Plan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") (TSXV:BIGT) is pleased to announce the first-of-its-kind Natural Asset Resource platform model for the protection and stewardship of the world's unspoiled biodiversity.

Pioneered by Big Tree, a business platform representing a virtual proxy for Nature in a new web-based community dubbed "The Nanaverse" is being designed in partnership with a select group of First Nations in Northern Ontario. The general public, corporate, education, government and social organizations will be offered the opportunity to directly support the value of Nature through a 20-year project protecting biodiversity assets while generating revenue to further develop this exciting new concept. Software and web development is being provided by a recognized team of tech industry designers.

Big Tree has spent the past five years developing a model to counter the insufficiency and patchwork application of carbon offset regulations. Understanding that biodiversity is neither a credit nor offset, but rather a quantity of global wealth that is fast disappearing, has led our team to develop this whole new approach.

Big Tree will now be focused on our newly pioneered sector of the Canadian Resource Industry - namely - Natural Asset Resource Management.

It is part of Big Tree's mandate to assist under clause 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action (the "TRC Report") and particularly clause 92.ii. To that end, Big Tree has developed a unique executive team, who for the past three years have been in discussions with the representative Ojibway councils of Northern Ontario to develop our biodiversity business plan for the mutual benefit of the First Nations partners and the planet.

This represents a ground-breaking initiative led by Big Tree as the only publicly-listed company in Canada with a majority First Nations Board of Directors and President & CEO. Big Tree is in the final stage of discussions with our First Nations partners in this new sector of the resource economy, namely the stewardship of our natural environment. With our Indigenous partners, Big Tree will create a revenue generating value to critical biodiversity resources to generate income, and will establish a platform where the public can participate in the furtherance of our responsibility to preserve the biodiverse natural assets for all species and our own place within Nature.

The first Natural Asset Resource Management project - dubbed TGBM-1, - is anticipated to represent 500,000 hectares of unspoiled Great Boreal Forest. This project will develop sustainable revenue generation for the First Nations partners for the 20-year life of the project and represents the opportunity to safeguard this biodiversity asset for the foreseeable future while generating revenue and jobs through the creation of a fully interactive virtual web-based biodiversity data resource.

Revenue after development costs and general and administrative expenses will be split 80% to the participating First Nation and 20% to Big Tree on an annual amortized basis.

Biodiversity loss is the single most pressing issue facing society at this time. It is the intention of this business to introduce a mechanism that brings the value of biodiversity to the asset management portfolios of the global public.

"You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete". Buckminster Fuller

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is an indigenous-led publicly-traded natural asset development company based in Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Big Tree Carbon Inc.

Christopher Angeconeb

President and C.E.O.

cangeconeb@bigtreecarbon.ca

Ian Brodie-Brown

Director of Business Development

brodie@bigtreecarbon.ca

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Big Tree undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Big Tree Carbon Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com