Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - For more than 20 years, Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) has set and published annual objectives and reported on the results at the end of each year which we call our report card. For 2023 the Company set 14 specific objectives which were published in our 2022 Annual Report. Were we successful? Here's our Report Card to find out.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets, the KSM project, and its Iskut project are located in British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rudi Fronk"

Chairman and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:

Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.

Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711

Email: info@seabridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203020

SOURCE: Seabridge Gold Inc.