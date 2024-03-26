Mobilicom Limited: Mobilicom Reports 2023 Year-End Financial Results

SHOHAM, Israel, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) ("Mobilicom" or "Company"), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Recent Operational Highlights:

Received initial production-scale order in Q3 2023 followed by additional quantity-increase order in Q4 2023 from U.S. Tier-1 drone manufacturer which delivers to the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD")

Chosen by the U.S.DOD for Soldiers' Next Generation Wearable Tactical AI-Enhanced Mission Kits

Secured $900,000 initial production-scale order from global Tier-1 Israeli-based manufacturer for loitering (kamikaze) drones platform

Secured initial production-scale order from another global Tier-1 Israeli-based manufacturer for use by the Israeli Defense Forces

Secured license-based order for ICE Cybersecurity from Israel's Ministry of Defense for its small-sized drone program

Launched MCU-70, cybersecure SDR Product with high size-to-performance ratio addressing new target market for mid-sized long-range UAVs

2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $2.3 million driven by repeat orders

Gross margin remained high, at 59% compared to 62% in 2022, reflects our strong IP and know-how

Confirmed order backlog of $1.4 million expected to be fulfilled in first half of 2024

Strong cash position of $8.4 million with narrowing monthly burn rate affords Mobilicom a long cash runway to implement its strategic plans, capture market share, and ramp revenues

Completed $2.95 million capital raise in January 2024 adding to strong cash position at year-end

EBITDA decreased from approximately $(3.2) million as of December 31, 2022 to approximately $(4.2) million as of December 31, 2023.

"2023 was a transformative year for Mobilicom marked by several initial commercial scale orders from large global defense manufacturers. Our cybersecure systems are now integrated into drones and robotics purchased by the U.S. Department of Defense, Israel's Ministry of Defense and others" stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. "Our revenue growth, driven by our design win customer- based expansion demonstrates Mobilicom ability to deliver end-to-end systems that operate effectively under the most difficult conditions."

"During the year, we expanded our U.S. market presence and business activities, product line and market segments. We've had great traction with our newly launched MCU-70, a cybersecure software defined radio that expands our reach into mid-sized and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that delivers a superior size-to-performance ratio. Our solutions are now used in a broad range of systems from mini and small-sized drones to high-speed mid-range drone and robotics."

"We foresee a strong financial start for 2024 based on our $1.4 million sales backlog. We anticipate additional repeat orders as well as new contracts to drive 2024 revenues. We believe that with $8.4 million in cash at the end of 2023 plus the recent $3 million fund raise in January, we are well positioned to continue to innovate, grow, and become a leading provider of cybersecure solutions for the global small-sized drone and robotics industry."

Key Sales and Contracts by Region:

United States

U.S. DoD/Leading robotics manufacturer : The U.S. DoD chose Mobilicom's SkyHopper to be integrated into the soldiers' next-generation wearable tactical AI-enhanced mission kits made by a leading robotics manufacturer for the U.S. defense industry, and will be integrated into the RAID System, a fully integrated communications and common control solution for uncrewed systems on land and air.

: The U.S. DoD chose Mobilicom's SkyHopper to be integrated into the soldiers' next-generation wearable tactical AI-enhanced mission kits made by a leading robotics manufacturer for the U.S. defense industry, and will be integrated into the RAID System, a fully integrated communications and common control solution for uncrewed systems on land and air. Repeat initial commercial-scale order from a U.S. Tier-1 defense manufacturer: Mobilicom received a follow-on order from a U.S.-based Tier-1 customer for its SkyHopper PRO, an essential component of the customer's drone platform manufactured for the U.S. defense industry and other U.S. federal agencies.

Mobilicom received a follow-on order from a U.S.-based Tier-1 customer for its SkyHopper PRO, an essential component of the customer's drone platform manufactured for the U.S. defense industry and other U.S. federal agencies. Initial $150,000 order for high-payload long-range drones: This design win and initial order for two products-Mobile Ground Control Stations and the SkyHopper Pro V datalinks, is with a new customer, an innovative drone designer and manufacturer that serves commercial and defense customers in the U.S. and globally. Mobilicom's systems will be integrated into high-payload long- range drones that are set for intensive commercial demonstrations to leading defense and commercial end users across the U.S.

This design win and initial order for two products-Mobile Ground Control Stations and the SkyHopper Pro V datalinks, is with a new customer, an innovative drone designer and manufacturer that serves commercial and defense customers in the U.S. and globally. Mobilicom's systems will be integrated into high-payload long- range drones that are set for intensive commercial demonstrations to leading defense and commercial end users across the U.S. Tier-1 customer purchases: One of the world's large manufacturers of small-sized drones and robotics has integrated Mobilicom's SkyHopper PRO into its new small-sized drone platform and placed an initial commercial-scale order. The customer's small-sized drones are being manufactured for the U.S. DoD.

Europe



Initial order from one of Europe's largest defense contractors: The customer is integrating two of Mobilicom's products-the Mobile Ground Control Station and MCU Mesh networking into a paired, networked ground vehicle and drone system. This Tier-1 company serves the European market where NATO countries have increased their defense budgets significantly in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Israel and ROW

$900,000 initial production-scale order from Tier-1 customer: An Israel-based Tier-1 global defense and drone manufacturer, one of the largest loitering munitions providers in the world, moved from design to initial commercial-phase with Mobilicom's SkyHopper, which is integrated into its loitering munitions. Shipments commenced in Q4 2023 and continued into Q1 2024. Driven by the high replacement rates of loitering munitions, Mobilicom expects follow-on orders and further demand.

An Israel-based Tier-1 global defense and drone manufacturer, one of the largest loitering munitions providers in the world, moved from design to initial commercial-phase with Mobilicom's SkyHopper, which is integrated into its loitering munitions. Shipments commenced in Q4 2023 and continued into Q1 2024. Driven by the high replacement rates of loitering munitions, Mobilicom expects follow-on orders and further demand. United Arab Emirates (UAE): Mobilicom secured a repeat order for its robust end-to-end solutions from a leading UAE government organization. The customer purchased Mobilicom's entire product offering, including hardware and software.

Mobilicom secured a repeat order for its robust end-to-end solutions from a leading UAE government organization. The customer purchased Mobilicom's entire product offering, including hardware and software. Israel Ministry of Defense: The Company's ICE Cybersecurity software drone solution was purchased by Israel's Ministry of Defense to be used in small-sized drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering. The initial order was fully delivered in January 2024, with additional orders and deliveries expected in Q2 2024 and beyond.

The Company's ICE Cybersecurity software drone solution was purchased by Israel's Ministry of Defense to be used in small-sized drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering. The initial order was fully delivered in January 2024, with additional orders and deliveries expected in Q2 2024 and beyond. Initial production-scale order from another Israeli-based global Tier-1 manufacturer: Mobilicom secured a new initial production-scale order for its SkyHopper Pro Lite from Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer for loitering drones to be deployed by the Israel Defense Forces. This follows a successful integration and testing of SkyHopper Pro in loitering drones. This order is planned to ship in Q1 2024 and is expected to be followed by larger purchases as the manufacturer demonstrates the drones to other potential customers worldwide including the U.S. DoD.

Mobilicom secured a new initial production-scale order for its SkyHopper Pro Lite from Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer for loitering drones to be deployed by the Israel Defense Forces. This follows a successful integration and testing of SkyHopper Pro in loitering drones. This order is planned to ship in Q1 2024 and is expected to be followed by larger purchases as the manufacturer demonstrates the drones to other potential customers worldwide including the U.S. DoD. Leading global provider of autonomous and remote-controlled armor technology selected Mobilicom solutions: Based on a previous design win, Mobilicom's Mobile Ground Control Station 10" Pro, MCU Mesh Networking, and SkyHopper are being installed into autonomous and remote-controlled electric vehicles for the homeland security and defense markets.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how the Company is trusted to deliver end-to-end systems that operate effectively under the most difficult conditions, how it foresees a strong financial start for 2024 based on it $1.4 million backlog and accounts receivable, its anticipation that additional repeat orders as well as new contracts will drive 2024 revenues growth and its belief that it is positioned to continue to innovate, grow, and become a leading provider of

cybersecure solutions for the global small-sized drone and robotics industry. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this release also contains non-IFRS financial measures, which Mobilicom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-IFRS financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of Mobilicom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-IFRS financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

Mobilicom Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss AUD$ AUD$ $ * $ * For the twelve months ended, December 31, For the twelve months ended, December 31, For the twelve months ended, December 31, For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 3,301,887 $ 2,327,058 $ 2,258,491 $ 1,580,881 Cost of sales 1,357,614 883,483 928,608 600,193 Gross margin 1,944,273 1,443,575 1,329,883 980,688 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 2,484,905 2,464,936 1,699,675 1,674,550 Research and development, net 2,640,258 1,662,274 1,805,936 1,129,262 General and administration expenses 4,032,454 2,690,920 2,758,199 1,828,071 Total operating expenses 9,157,617 6,818,130 6,263,810 4,631,883 Operating loss (7,213,344 ) (5,374,555 ) (4,933,927 ) (3,651,195 ) Other (expenses) income 463,176 5,047,072 316,812 3,428,718 Loss before income tax expenses $ (6,750,168 ) $ (327,483 ) $ (4,617,115 ) $ (222,477 ) Income tax expenses (121,797 ) (13,986 ) (83,309 ) (9,501 ) Loss after income tax expenses $ (6,871,965 ) $ (341,469 ) $ (4,700,424 ) $ (231,978 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.52 ) (0.05 ) (0.35 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 1,328,152,166 664,158,704 1,328,152,166 664,158,704

* US Dollars numbers presented solely for convenience of the reader

Mobilicom Limited Reconciliation table of EBITDA to Loss after income tax expenses AUD$ AUD$ $ * $ * For the twelve months

ended, December 31, For the twelve months

ended, December 31, For the twelve months

ended, December 31, For the twelve months

ended, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss after income tax expense $ (6,871,965 ) $ (341,469 ) $ (4,700,424 ) $ (231,978 ) Financial expenses (income), net (463,176 ) (5,047,072 ) (316,812 ) (3,428,718 ) Depreciation 412,093 375,516 253,075 255,106 Share-based compensation 882,055 309,256 603,326 210,092 Income tax expense 121,797 13,986 83,309 9,501 EBITDA $ (5,919,196 ) $ (4,689,783 ) $ (4,160,835 ) $ (3,195,498 )

* US Dollars numbers presented solely for convenience of the reader



