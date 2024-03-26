BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.: BrightSpring Health Services Announces Recent Acquisitions That Continue to Drive Growth and Value

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. ("BrightSpring" or "BrightSpring Health Services") (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced several recent tuck-in acquisitions within its service lines and geographies that continue to support market penetration and market density growth strategies, including a Maryland home health operation, a behavioral therapy company in Michigan and a long-term care pharmacy in Montana.



"We are excited to welcome these companies and their employees to our uniquely scaled and differentiated BrightSpring platform consisting of leading and complementary health services," said BrightSpring's President and CEO Jon Rousseau. "These companies share our values and strong commitment to providing top-quality care to high-need patient populations who require it most. Together, we can reach more communities, delivering high-quality services and care directly where people reside."

In recent months in 2024, BrightSpring's acquisitions include:

A home health tuck-in in Maryland, effective January 1, 2024.

Acquiring the remaining 30% equity interest in a behavioral therapy joint venture in Michigan, effective March 1, 2024.

A long-term care pharmacy in Montana and tuck-in serving assisted living facilities, group homes and mental health patients, effective March 19, 2024.



"At BrightSpring, we look forward to more opportunities for community and patient impact that result from partnering with strong local companies such as these, leveraging our unique platform strengths and capabilities to add value, and expanding and deepening our footprint in our markets," added Rousseau.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond BrightSpring's control, which may cause BrightSpring's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in BrightSpring's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BrightSpring does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

