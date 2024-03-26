Delcath Systems, Inc.: Delcath Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides Business Update

Increases 2024 Treatment Site Activation Guidance to 20 Sites

QUEENSBURY, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH) ("Delcath" or the "Company"), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today reported recent business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

During and since the fourth quarter, Delcath:

Announced the first commercial use of HEPZATO KIT for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) at Moffitt Cancer Center;

Activated three treating sites which are fully trained to treat commercial patients with a fourth expected to be active before the end of the first quarter and an additional three sites expected to become active in the first few weeks of the second quarter of 2024;

Updated site activation guidance from 15 active sites to a total of 20 active sites by the end of 2024;

Received notification that a permanent, product-specific J-code (J9248) and transitional pass-through payment status for HEPZATO, was established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and will become effective on April 1, 2024;

Finalized its patient access program and launched websites relating to the HEPZATO KIT, including HEPZATOKIT.com, HEPZATOKITREMS.com, and HEPZATOKITACCESS.com, to support the commercial launch;

Raised $7.0 million in a private placement transaction with certain accredited investors comprised of existing investors, Delcath senior executives, and members of its Board of Directors;

Appointed Martha S. Rook, Ph.D as Chief Operating Officer on March 18, 2024. Ms. Rook is an experienced industry leader who brings more than 25 years of academic and industry experience in molecular biology, diagnostics development, biologics process development and combination products manufacturing; and

Announced publication by independent investigators of: A retrospective comparative study of CHEMOSAT ® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) and Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) citing a statistically significant difference in median overall survival with 301 days for SIRT and 516 days for PHP; and A clinical study entitled "Quality of Life After Melphalan Hepatic Perfusion for Uveal Melanoma" in which the authors concluded utilizing Delcath's CHEMOSAT to administer high-dose melphalan to the liver is well tolerated by patients and does not negatively affect their quality of life.



"We have made tremendous progress since the January launch of HEPZATO KIT in the US," said Gerard Michel, Delcath's Chief Executive Officer. "We have successfully secured a product specific J-Code and, with over 90 preceptorships completed by healthcare professionals across approximately 20 institutions in the US, are on track to train and activate 20 sites by year end. Furthermore, we have strengthened our balance sheet with additional investment from senior management and existing investors. I am proud of the team's success in providing access to a new treatment for patients suffering from metastatic uveal melanoma."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investment totaled $32.5 million as of December 31, 2023. Subsequent to year-end, on March 19, 2024, the company closed a $7.0 million private placement financing.

Total revenue for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $0.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $2.7 million for the same periods in the prior year, respectively, from our sales of CHEMOSAT in Europe.

Research and development expenses for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023, were $4.7 million and $17.5 million, respectively, compared to $4.4 and $18.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. The change in research and development expenses is primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial activities and expenses related to the FDA inspection offset by an increase in personnel related expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023, increased to $7.0 million and $22.1 million, respectively, compared to $3.8 million and $17.3 million, respectively for the same periods in the prior year. The increase primarily relates to activities to prepare for a commercial launch including marketing-related expenses and additional personnel in the commercial team.

About Delcath Systems, Inc., HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSAT

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT (Hepzato (melphalan) for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System) and CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure.

In the United States, HEPZATO KIT is considered a combination drug and device product and is regulated and approved for sale as a drug by the FDA. HEPZATO KIT is comprised of the chemotherapeutic drug melphalan and Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System (HDS). The HDS is used to surgically isolate the liver while simultaneously filtrating hepatic venous blood during melphalan infusion and washout. The use of the HDS results in loco-regional delivery of a relatively high melphalan dose, which can potentially induce a clinically meaningful tumor response with minimal hepatotoxicity and reduce systemic exposure. HEPZATO KIT is approved in the United States as a liver-directed treatment for adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) with unresectable hepatic metastases affecting less than 50% of the liver and no extrahepatic disease, or extrahepatic disease limited to the bone, lymph nodes, subcutaneous tissues, or lung that is amenable to resection or radiation. Please see the full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for the HEPZATO KIT.

In Europe, the device-only configuration of the HDS is regulated as a Class III medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used in the conduct of percutaneous hepatic perfusion procedures at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,646

$ 7,671 Restricted cash 50

4,151 Short-term investments 19,808

- Accounts receivable, net 241

366 Inventories 3,322

1,998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,091

1,969 Total current assets 37,158

16,155 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,352

1,422 Right-of-use assets 103

285 Total assets $ 38,613

$ 17,862 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,012

$ 2,018 Accrued expenses 5,249

4,685 Lease liabilities, current 37

186 Loan payable, current 5,239

7,846 Convertible notes payable, current 4,911

- Total current liabilities 16,448

14,735 Warrant Liability 5,548

- Other liabilities, non-current 840

1,144 Loan payable, non-current -

3,070 Convertible notes payable, non-current -

4,772 Total liabilities 22,836

23,721 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity (deficit)





Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 24,819 and 11,357 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively -

- Common stock, $.01 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 22,761,554 shares and 10,046,571 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 228

100 Additional paid-in capital 520,576

451,608 Accumulated deficit (505,162)

(457,484) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 135

(83) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 15,777

(5,859) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,613

$ 17,862

DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Product revenue $ 539

$ 639

$ 2,065

$ 2,548 Other revenue -

-

-

171 Total revenues 539

639

2,065

2,719 Cost of goods sold (171)

(237)

(635)

(686) Gross profit 368

402

1,430

2,033 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 4,709

4,431

17,502

18,583 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,963

3,826

22,110

17,303 Total operating expenses 11,672

8,257

39,612

35,886 Operating loss (11,304)

(7,855)

(38,182)

(33,853) Change in fair value of warrant liability 226

-

(7,998)

- Interest income (expense), net 15

(645)

(1,439)

(2,685) Other income (expense) (73)

28

(59)

30 Net loss (11,136)

(8,472)

(47,678)

(36,508) Other comprehensive income:













Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 157

-

157

- Foreign currency translation adjustments 37

(19)

61

101 Total other comprehensive loss $ (10,942)

$ (8,491)

$ (47,460)

$ (36,407) Common share data:













Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.48)

$ (0.86)

$ (2.94)

$ (4.12) Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding 23,088,685

9,871,669

16,229,931

8,864,615

















SOURCE Delcath Systems, Inc.