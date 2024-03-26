ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) ("Volato" or the "Company"), a leading private aviation company and the largest HondaJet operator in the United States, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $31.5 million Aircraft sales revenue was $15.7 million Aircraft usage revenue was $11.6 million Managed services revenue was $4.2 million

Net loss was $23.6 million, including the impact of a $13.4 million non-cash charge

Adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $8.1 million

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $73.3 million Aircraft sales revenue was $21.4 million Aircraft usage revenue was $37.8 million Managed services revenue was $14.1 million

Net loss was $52.8 million, including the impact of a $13.4 million non-cash charge

Adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $32.1 million

[1] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the tables and related notes in this press release for a reconciliation and definition of non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights

Increased the size of our floating fleet to 24 HondaJet IIs with firm orders for 22 HondaJet IIs and 4 Gulfstream G280s to be delivered in 2024 and 2025

Completed business combination resulting in public listing and raised over $40 million of total new capital in 2023

Partnered with Banyan Air Services to expand maintenance capabilities in the Southeast for Volato's growing fleet of HondaJets

Launched Partner Benefits Program to provide Volato members with elevated luxury experiences

Launched Volato Insider Program to drive additional non-owner demand

Launched Vaunt app in Q4 2023 to efficiently monetize empty repositioning flights

Company Commentary

Matt Liotta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Volato, commented, " 2023 marked a successful year of executing on our strategic priorities, scaling our fleet, expanding market share, and continuing to demonstrate Volato's exceptional value to customers. We expanded the size of our floating fleet to 24 HondaJets in 2023, increasing aircraft usage revenue by 162% year-over-year, and providing us with greater flexibility to meet growing customer demand. We are delivering higher and more efficient aircraft utilization through our suite of charter and jet card products, our new Partner Benefits Program, and our strategy for monetizing empty repositioning flights, all while diligently managing our cost base. These efforts helped improve Volato's overall demand mix in 2023, with 48% of flight hours attributable to higher margin, non-owner flights, thus increasing our blended yield by 12% versus the prior year.

" Industry factors beyond our control - specifically aircraft delivery delays - put downward pressure on topline revenue in 2023. We are in close contact with our suppliers and partners and understand that production and supply chain issues are easing, providing us with good visibility into our 2024 and 2025 delivery pipeline. We expect continued fleet expansion will propel revenue and margin in several ways, including increased fractional sales and operating revenue, and more efficient aircraft utilization. We remain focused on growth and our path to profitability."

Mark Heinen, Chief Financial Officer, commented, " Gross profit margins improved on a sequential basis through a disciplined approach to managing our cost base and pursuit of higher yielding non-owner flight hours over the course of 2023. The growth of our floating fleet delivered higher usage revenue, and we expect these trends to continue as we add new aircraft to the fleet throughout the year. We also anticipate an increase in plane sale revenues with the expected delivery of nine to eleven new jets in FY 2024, providing the business with momentum on our path to profitability."

Key Metrics

(financial metrics in thousands, except KPIs)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change YoY December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change YoY Financial Metrics: Revenue: Aircraft sales 15,733 25,930 (10,197) 21,443 67,695 (46,252) Aircraft Usage 11,568 5,236 6,332 37,787 14,417 23,370 Managed aircraft 4,160 4,749 (589) 14,108 14,594 (486) Total Revenue 31,461 35,915 (4,454) 73,338 96,706 (23,368) Net Loss 23,636 3,094 20,542 52,822 9,367 (43,455) Adjusted EBITDA (8,112) (2,588) (5,524) (32,142) (8,985) (23,157) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Total Flight Hours 3,504 1,712 +1,792 11,273 5,031 +6,242 Empty Percentage 37.9% 39.0% (1.1%) 38.8% 39.6% (0.8%) Demand Mix Owner 52% 67% (15%) 51% 79% (28%) Non-Owner 48% 33% +15% 49% 21% +28% Blended Yield $5,348 $4,926 +$422 $5,187 $4,629 +$558 Floating Fleet 24 11 +13 24 11 +13 Light Jet Market Share 2.9% 1.3% +1.6% 2.9% 1.3% +1.6% Net Promoter Score 88 N/A N/A 88 N/A N/A

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Summary

Total revenue for the fourth quarter decreased 12% primarily due to lower aircraft sales. Aircraft usage revenue for the fourth quarter increased 121% as a result of an increase in the number of aircraft in our floating fleet. Total revenue for the full year decreased 24% primarily due to lower aircraft sales. Aircraft usage revenue increased 162% as a result of an increase in the number of aircraft in our floating fleet.

Net Loss for the fourth quarter increased $20.5 million primarily due to a $13.4 million non-cash charge related to the change in fair value of our forward purchase agreement and higher operating selling, general and administrative expenses from the growth in our business. Net loss for the full year increased $43.5 million primarily due to lower gross profit from lower aircraft sales, a $13.4 million non-cash charge related to the change in fair value of our forward purchase agreement and higher operating selling, general and administrative expenses from the growth in our business.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter increased $5.5 million primarily due to lower aircraft sales and higher selling, general and administrative expenses from the growth in our business. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year increased $23.2 million primarily due to lower aircraft sales and higher selling, general and administrative expenses from the growth in our business.

The growth in our floating fleet increased fourth quarter 2023 flight hours 105% over the prior year and increased full year 2023 flight hours 124% over the prior year.

Demand mix continues to improve with 48% of flight hours by higher yielding non-owner flights, increasing the fourth quarter 2023 blended yield to $5,348, 9% higher than the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the fourth quarter 2023 with $14.5 million of cash, and cash equivalents. The Company believes that it has sufficient cash to achieve profitability based on its forecasted aircraft sales and flight operations.

Conference Call

Volato will host a conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 results at 8:00 AM ET on March 26, 2024.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (866) 605-1830 for toll free access or +1(215) 268-9881. The live call will also be available via webcast on Volato's Investor Relations website: https://ir.flyvolato.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until April 25, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using the Access ID: 13744837.

About Volato

Volato (NYSE American: SOAR) is a leader in private aviation, redefining luxury air travel through modern, efficient, and customer-designed solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card, deposit and charter programs, all powered by advanced, proprietary mission control technology. Volato's fractional programs uniquely offer flexible hours and a revenue share for owners across the world's largest fleet of HondaJets, which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.

All Volato Part 135 charter flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc. d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's or the Board's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results. All statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the challenges associated with executing our growth strategy, including expected deliveries of aircraft and related sales, and developing, marketing and consistently delivering high-quality services that meet customer expectations. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, Volato disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive, and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond Volato's control, that are described in Volato's periodic reports filed with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and other factors that Volato may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

VOLATO GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $14,486 $5,777 Accounts receivable, net 2,990 1,880 Deposits 25,125 833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,897 2,211 Total current assets 46,498 10,701 Property and equipment, net 846 348 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 1,278 1,574 Equity-method investment 154 1,159 Deposits 15,691 12,123 Forward purchase agreement 2,982 - Restricted cash 2,237 2,102 Intangibles, net 1,391 1,615 Goodwill 635 635 Total assets $71,712 $30,257 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $9,864 $3,663 Loan from related party 1,000 5,150 Convertible notes, net - 18,844 Operating lease liability 326 283 Merger transaction costs payable in shares 4,250 - Credit facility and other loans 19,340 57 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 12,857 2,163 Total current liabilities 47,637 30,160 Deferred income tax liability 305 305 Operating lease liability, non-current 965 1,291 Credit facility, non-current 8,054 4,170 Total liabilities 56,961 35,926 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Common Stock Class A, $0.0001 par value; 80,000,000 authorized; 28,043,449 and 11,268,877 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 3 1 Additional paid-in capital 78,410 5,185 Stock subscriptions receivable - (15) Accumulated deficit (63,662) (10,840) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) attributable to Volato Group, Inc. 14,751 (5,669) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 14,751 (5,669) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) 71,712 $30,257

VOLATO GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $73,338 $96,706 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 82,025 94,280 Selling, general and administrative 28,822 11,611 Total costs and expenses 110,847 105,891 Loss from operations (37,509) (9,185) Other income (expenses): Gain from deconsolidation of investments - 581 Gain from sale of consolidated entity 387 - Gain from sale of equity-method investment 883 - Other income 180 15 Loss from change in fair value forward purchase agreement (13,403) - Interest expense, net (3,358) (866) Other expenses (15,311) (270) Loss before provision for income taxes (52,820) (9,455) Provision for incomes taxes (benefit) 2 (55) Net Loss before non-controlling interest (52,822) (9,400) Less: Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (33) Net Loss attributable to Volato Group, Inc. $(52,822) $(9,367) Basic and Diluted net loss per share $(3.46) $(0.83) Weighted average common share outstanding: Basic and diluted 15,245,004 11,268,879

VOLATO GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) For the Years ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net Loss (52,822) (9,367) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 200 162 Stock compensation expense 82 17 Fair value of common stock issued to employees 94 - Gain from sale of equity-method investments (883) (581) Gain from sale of consolidated entity (387) - Gain (loss) from equity-method investments (22) 45 Deferred income tax benefit (80) Amortization right-of-use asset 296 - Amortization of debt discount 183 42 Change in fair value forward purchase agreement 13,403 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,111) (2,223) Prepaid and other current assets (1,642) (1,586) Deposits (3,858) (11,399) Account payable and accrued liabilities 5,662 2,217 Operating lease liability (283) - Customers' deposits and deferred revenue 10,694 1,321 Net cash used in operating activities (30,394) (21,432) Investing activities: Cash payment for property and equipment (637) (259) Proceeds from sale of interest in equity-method investment 4,235 6,575 Payment for acquisition of GCA - (1,850) Payment for the purchase of equity-method investments (2,328) - Proceeds from the sale of consolidated entity 506 - Cash obtained from acquisition of GCA - 679 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,776 5,145 Financing activities: Proceeds from lines of credit 1,000 4,950 Repayments of lines of credit - (5,800) Collection on subscription receivable 15 35 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 12,670 18,879 Purchase of forward purchase agreement (18,911) - Proceeds from forward purchase agreement 2,525 - Proceeds from other loans - 4,500 Repayment on loans (787) (6) Proceeds from business combination 19,081 - Business combination closing costs (2,359) - Proceeds from the sale of preferred stock 24,204 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23 - Net cash provided by financing activities 37,461 22,558 Net increase in cash 8,843 6,271 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 7,879 1,608 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $16,722 $7,879 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $2,268 $61 Cash paid for income taxes - - Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Credit facility for the aircraft deposits 24,000 - Conversion of line of credit to convertible note with related party 6,001 - Original debt discount 230 - Conversion of Preferred stock to common stock class A 62,565 - Merger transaction cost payable in stock 4,250 - Liabilities assumed in merger transaction unpaid at 12/31/2023 1,722 - Initial recognition of right-of-use asset - 1,612 Fair value adjustment to equity-method investment upon deconsolidation - 34 Acquisition of vehicle - direct finance - 63

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes (benefit) (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition, integration, and capital raise related expenses, and (v) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. We include Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure for assessing operating performance.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2023 2022 Net loss $(52,822) $(9,367) Interest expense 3,358 866 Provision for income tax benefit (benefit) 2 (55) Loss from change in fair value of forward purchase agreement 13,403 - Depreciation and amortization 200 162 Equity-based compensation expense 82 17 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (33) Gain from deconsolidation of investments - (581) Gain from sale of consolidated entity (387) - Gain from sale of equity-method investment (883) - Other income (180) (15) Acquisition, integration, and capital raise related expenses(1) 167 21 Other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance(2) 4,918 - Adjusted EBITDA $(32,142) $(8,985)

(1) Represents non-capitalizable Business Combination expenses in 2023 and acquisition expenses associated with Gulf Coast Aviation in 2022. (2) Represents costs incurred related to business realignment.

Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2023 2022 Net loss $(23,636) $(3,094) Interest expense 931 413 Provision for income tax benefit (benefit) 2 25 Loss from change in fair value of forward purchase agreement 13,403 - Depreciation and amortization 24 41 Equity-based compensation expense 19 7 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (33) Other income (22) 53 Acquisition, integration, and capital raise related expenses(1) 106 - Other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance(2) 1,061 - Adjusted EBITDA $(8,112) $(2,588)

(1) Represents non-capitalizable Business Combination expenses in 2023. (2) Represents costs incurred related to business realignment.

Contacts

For Media:

media@flyvolato.com

For Investors:

investors@flyvolato.com