NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on March 26, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on March 27, 2024. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the reduction 4.781.025.715 shares Reduction in share capital 58.952.375 shares Total share capital following the reduction 4.722.073.340 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974