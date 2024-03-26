Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)
on March 26, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on March 27, 2024. 

ISIN                     IS0000020469    
Company name                 Kvika banki hf.   
Total share capital before the reduction   4.781.025.715 shares
Reduction in share capital          58.952.375 shares  
Total share capital following the reduction 4.722.073.340 shares
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.        
Symbol                    KVIKA        
Orderbook ID                 152974
