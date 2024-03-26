Funky Chef Unleashes the World's First Fitted, Fashion-Forward Chef's Jackets Tailored Exclusively for Women

By breaking the tradition of the classic chef coats designed with men in mind, Funky Chef is bringing fit, fashion, and function to female culinary professionals around the world

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / In a revolutionary departure from the conventional kitchen uniform tailored for men, Funky Chef proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking collection of fitted and patterned chef's jackets specifically designed for female culinary professionals. This initiative aims to redefine industry standards by seamlessly blending fit, fashion, and functionality.

"Tropical Tiger"

Amidst a surge in the number of women joining the culinary realm, Funky Chef emerges as a trailblazer, addressing a significant gap in the market. The absence of chef's jackets tailored to women's needs remains a prevalent issue - a void that Funky Chef is committed to filling.

Founder and CEO Hannah Staddon expressed, "Traditional chef whites were designed for men's bodies and fail to capture the creativity, form, and function demanded by today's female culinary professionals. Our mission is to empower the next generation of female chefs, ensuring they feel empowered in their everyday uniforms."

Funky Chef's fitted jackets have already gained traction, gracing the backs of female chef influencers, yacht chefs, private chefs, culinary educators, students and recipe developers. Notably, these stylish jackets have found their place on chefs featured in the top-10 television series, Below Deck.

Features include a fitted cut with an adjustable waist, a shorter length with a rounded bottom, and side seam splits for more maneuverability and flattering appearance. Crafted from stretchy, lightweight and breathable cotton - printed with eco-friendly dyes - the jackets are intentionally designed to provide a comfortable fit for women across a broad spectrum of sizes, ranging from XS to 3XL. Funky Chef opted for a zip closure over the traditional buttons to ensure quick on/off and included what every girl can never get enough of - pockets.

The Collection comprises 10 fashion-forward designs, including classic colors, starting at $129 each, with new prints being released at the end of 2024. As part of its commitment to making a positive impact, Funky Chef pledges 1% of its profits to the Endometriosis Foundation of America. For more information about Funky Chef and to order these revolutionary chef's coats, follow our Instagram page @funkychefco or visit www.FunkyChef.co

About Funky Chef:

Funky Chef is the world's first and only collection of fitted and fashion-forward chef's jackets that reflect the creativity and professionalism of today's female culinary talent. Breaking away from the traditional mold of shapeless classic whites, Funky Chef introduces a groundbreaking concept - power suits tailored exclusively for female chefs. Each Funky Chef jacket is meticulously crafted from eco-friendly, non-toxic cotton, reflecting a commitment to both style and sustainability. In addition to setting new standards in culinary fashion, Funky Chef also champions a cause, devoting 1% of all profits to the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

Contact Information:

Hannah Staddon

Founder & CEO

pr@funkychef.co

954-702-3665

SOURCE: Funky Chef

View the original press release on newswire.com.