STACK Construction Technologies: STACK Poised for Record Up-Market Revenue Quarter With New Sales Leader at the Helm

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, announced the addition of Michael Roy to their executive leadership team, joining as Vice President of Sales. Roy brings over 18 years of extensive sales expertise and leadership experience to STACK and is set to drive rapid, exponential growth.



Michael Roy, Vice President of Sales at STACK

In his most recent position at Zywave, a leading provider of insurance software solutions, Roy demonstrated a remarkable track record of driving sales growth and fostering collaborative teams. His expertise in sales strategy development, customer relationship management, and market expansion make him a valuable asset to STACK's continued success.

"We're thrilled to have Mike head up our entire sales operation at STACK," says Ray DeZenzo, Chief Operating Officer at STACK. "As we continue to move upmarket, we need leadership that's laser-focused on both accelerating growth and the unique needs of our customers. We're confident that Mike is the right person to continue expanding our presence in the market."

As a key member of the senior leadership team, Roy will oversee the company's new sales initiatives, driving adoption of STACK solutions for Subcontractors and General Contractors as well as building Owners and Operators. He will report directly to Ray DeZenzo.

"From day one of my interactions with the STACK team, it's been evident that the company built an industry-leading platform," said Michael Roy, Vice President of Sales at STACK. "We share the same values around culture and people development, and most importantly the entire company is focused on their mission to lead the digital transformation of the construction industry. The last three months have only solidified these observations. I've been most impressed by our incredible customers who see the amazing opportunity for their businesses during this transformative period in the construction industry."

With a proven ability to navigate complex sales landscapes and a keen understanding of customer needs, Roy is well-positioned to drive the company's sales initiatives and further establish STACK as the go-to solution for contractors.

"I look forward to sharing my experiences and helping lead the STACK growth machine as we continue to drive innovation and transformation in the construction community," said Roy.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

