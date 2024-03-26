Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces Positive Fusion Results in First Patients Reaching 12-Month Follow Up in an IRB Approved, Multi-Centered, Post-Market Study Utilizing the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System

Preliminary SI Joint Fusion Results Based on Independent Radiologist Review Indicate Robust Fusion at 12-Months Post-Procedure

Initial Patient Results Demonstrate Marked Improvements in Pain Scores and Disability, Along with High Patient Satisfaction Ratings

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders, today announced significant progress in the post-market study utilizing the Company's Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System. The study is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm post market study evaluating the clinical outcomes of patients with sacroiliac joint disruptions or degenerative sacroiliitis treated with the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System. Patients will be evaluated for a period of up to 24 months reviewing various patient reported outcomes, radiographic assessments, and adverse events. Study enrollment is expected to be finalized in the coming quarter.

The preliminary results demonstrate a robust fusion response at 12-months post-procedure based on the independent radiologist review of computed tomography (CT) scans of the SI joint in 100% of the initial cohort of treated patients that have reached the 12-month follow-up. Additionally, these initial results demonstrate marked improvements in pain scores and disability. These preliminary results also reflect high patient satisfaction ratings specific to the procedure and outcomes.

Timothy Beacham, MD, FASA, Interventional Pain physician at Restorative Pain Institute in Louisville, KY and study investigator, commented, "I am extremely pleased with my patient outcomes as it pertains to reduction in pain symptoms and positive patient satisfaction utilizing the Catamaran implant. Equally impressive is that there is definitive CT imaging of all initial study patients showing unequivocal fusion at the 12-month follow-up period. If this outcome remains consistent across the study population, Tenon Medical's Catamaran implant represents a considerable differentiating factor to advance the treatment of SI joint disease."

Matthew Davies, MD, a board-certified Neurosurgeon at Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth in Duluth, MN and study investigator, added, "Effective stabilization and ultimately fusing the SI joint should be the goal of every physician treating patients with painful SI joint disorders. The Catamaran's novel design and its ability to transfix the SI joint along its longitudinal axis is designed to optimize the opportunity to effectively fuse the joint and maximize patient outcomes. I applaud Tenon Medical for the time and investment they have allocated to this post-market study to gain valuable insight into the clinical and radiographic efficacy of the Catamaran implant."

Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon Medical, stated, "We are encouraged by the preliminary results from this initial study cohort. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the Catamaran's transfixing design and less-invasive inferior-posterior approach is intended to optimize patient outcomes through short term stabilization and long-term fusion of the SI joint. We are extremely appreciative to all our study investigators and their clinical research teams in helping us fulfill our enrollment targets while also following their patients through the conclusion of the study. We look forward to additional post-procedure data to support these initial results."

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

