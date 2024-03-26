Women's Empowerment Convention: Maria Sharapova and Carla Bruni to Headline 2024 WE Convention Dubai

The world's largest women's empowerment event convenes in Dubai, featuring over 2,000 attendees and 100+ renowned speakers.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / The international Women's Empowerment Convention (WE Convention) is set to take place in Dubai on April 20-21. Organized by the Women's Empowerment Council-a global community championing women leaders in their personal and business growth-the event will have participants spend two transformative days engaged with inspiring narratives, expert business insights, and extensive networking opportunities.

Embracing the theme "Big Goals, Bold Choices," WE Convention 2024 will concentrate on strategies for women to augment their earnings and realize career ambitions through empowerment and education. The speakers will divulge proven methods that have propelled their success, serving as aspirational figures for attendees.

The roster of speakers includes members of the MENA region royal families, tennis champion and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova, singer, supermodel and former first lady of France Carla Bruni, digital entrepreneur Karen Wazen, actress Meryem Uzerli, CEO of Maison Schiaparelli Delphine Bellini, esteemed psychologists Louise Lambert and Elina Landman, and high-ranking executives from KraftHeinz, TikTok, Microsoft, Visa, Mastercard, and Duolingo.

Mila Smart Semeshkina, Founder of the Women's Empowerment Council and a keynote speaker emphasizes the event's focus: "This year, our speakers from real-world business will showcase women who have pioneered their professions, irrespective of privilege. My vision is for each participant to leave the convention inspired to embrace positive change and equipped with a definitive action plan for their advancement."

Building on its inaugural success at Dubai Opera in 2023, the second edition will grace the Atlantis the Royal Dubai. This year introduces an array of workshops and round-table discussions, and together with partners, the WE Convention will also present exclusive thematic zones addressing vital topics such as mental health, financial independence, and personal style.

In addition to the main conference, a group of speakers and premium ticket holders will convene for a gala dinner on April 21 at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The evening's itinerary includes a red-carpet arrival, musical performances, a gourmet meal, and high-level networking opportunities.

