Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Steve Gemmell as New Vice President of Engineering

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a development-stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced the addition of Steve Gemmell as Vice President of Engineering.

Gemmell has over 20 years of experience in medical device product development and operations and previously held R&D leadership positions with Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc., Onduo, a joint venture between Sanofi SA and Verily Life Sciences, and Insulet Corporation. He has significant expertise in automated insulin delivery, and, in his past positions, led collaboration projects with many other companies in the diabetes space, including Dexcom, Abbott, Therasense, Lifescan and Eli Lilly.

"Steve is an important addition to our team, as we continue to focus on optimizing the MODD1 system to be simple, cost effective and accessible to what we call the almost pumpers," commented Paul DiPerna, Chairman and President of Modular Medical. "He brings significant experience in engineering, manufacturing and operations with multiple FDA-cleared medical devices.

"Steve will also lead the development of the next product in our roadmap, the MODD1+. We intend to use our low-cost, communications-enabled and differentiated patch pump form factor as a platform to make our pump offering integrate easily with the many other diabetes-related tools, which range from continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to mobile applications, for patients to better manage their blood sugar. With the upcoming MODD1+ product, we intend to add capabilities to provide future users of our MODD1 pump an upgrade path, as they become more capable and comfortable using an insulin pump. We look forward to Steve's future contributions."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether Modular Medical can successfully develop its proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, the future product roadmap and development activities, anticipated consumer demand for its products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com