Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Sequans Communications, S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 4G/5G cellular IoT connectivity solutions, will be showcasing its portfolio of chips and modules, April 9-11, at Embedded World, the world's largest event for the embedded community. Sequans solutions will also be on display in the stands of several partners, including SG Wireless, DPTechnics, and Microchip. Sequans' extensive experience in cellular IoT is reflected in its comprehensive product portfolio that extends from LTE-M and NB-IoT up to 5G NR. Sequans chips and modules deliver advanced capabilities, including industry-leading low power consumption, support for integrated eSIM, support for private networks, and global deployment capability.

Following is an overview of what you will see from Sequans in hall 3, stand 500.

NEW PRODUCTS

5G Broadband: Taurus 5G NR

Taurus 5G NR is the industry's first chipset perfectly dimensioned for broadband IoT with 1 Gbps speed. Taurus supports sub-6GHz radio (FR1) in both standalone and non-standalone 5G NR, with 4G LTE fallback. It is an ideal solution for cost-effective 5G broadband applications, including fixed wireless access, portable hotspots, mobile computing, video surveillance and industrial IoT.

COMING SOON

5G NR RedCap: Taurus LT

A new chip will enrich Sequans portfolio by supporting 5G NR RedCap (reduced capability) with fallback to LTE Cat 4. Taurus LT will expand the possibilities of cellular IoT applications and provide an affordable future-proof path for applications using LTE Cat 4 today.

IN DEVELOPMENT

5G NR eRedCap

A new generation chip supporting 5G NR eRedCap for massive IoT is in the works and is funded by the France 2030 investment plan, as announced March 18. The new chip is designed to address massive IoT applications with cost-effective, low power, and ultra-reliable connectivity for industrial IoT, utilities, medical, asset tracking, and automotive applications. View press release.

IN PRODUCTION

LTE-M/NB-IoT: Monarch 2

Monarch 2 GM02S is a dual mode LTE-M/NB-IoT module that can dynamically switch between LTE-M and NB-IoT on demand and delivers highly advanced features, including industry-lowest power consumption of 1uA in deep sleep mode, global band support, a certified EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated eSIM, and an open SDK for customer applications. A variant, Monarch 2 GM02SP, supports GNSS, and Monarch 2 SiP features corrosion-free packaging, ideal for gas and water smart meters, and an ultra-small package. Monarch 2 modules are among the most widely deployed LTE-M solutions in the world today.

LTE Cat 1bis: Calliope 2

Supporting the optimized LTE Cat 1bis standard and designed for industrial IoT, this cost-efficient IoT technology offers seamless operation on any LTE network in any country while supporting speeds up to 10 Mbps. Ideal for trackers, security and alarm systems, payment systems, and industrial equipment, the Calliope 2 platform delivers a high level of reliability and security with support for VoLTE (voice over LTE).

PARTNER SHOWCASES

SG Wireless --- Hall 3, Booth 614

Will display the F1 Smart Module based on Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S module. The F1 Smart Module combines BLE, Wi-Fi, LTE, and LoRa in a tiny form factor running on a MicroPython-programmable controller for virtually limitless IoT application development.

DPTechnics -- -Hall 3, Booth 610

Will display the Walter module based on Sequans Monarch 2 GM02SP. Walter is a low power and open-source module with an ESP32-S3 microcontroller, supporting NB-IoT, LTE-M, and GPS, allowing for rapid development of IoT devices.

Microchip --- Hall 3A, Booth 135

Will display the AVR-IoT Cellular Mini development board, based on Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S module. The board allows for easy development of IoT solutions and comes preloaded with firmware to connect to the Microchip Sandbox and Arduino Library. At the show, you will be able to see it working in live demos, including a weather clock demo that shows how the AVR-IoT development board allows for rapid prototyping between embedded devices and cloud platforms.

DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS

Our distribution partners will also highlight Sequans solutions in their booths at Embedded World. Please find them in the following locations:

EBV Electronik --- Hall 3A, Booth 125

Mouser Electronics --- Hall 4A, Booth 101-102

DigiKey --- Hall 4A, Booth 633

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook, and X.

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203009

SOURCE: Sequans Communications