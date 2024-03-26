Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to announce that its core business with its largest customer has remained solid post 2023 peak and into Q1 2024. The amount of volume has been up over 10% from the same period last year. This customer currently accounts for nearly 80% of the Company's topline revenue. Given the overall macroeconomic market and some of the downward trends we are seeing globally in this industry with other company's large customers, this is a great development for us that our business has remained strong, positioning us to continue to explore expansion and diversification opportunities in this business space.

Additionally, with respect to our recently announced plan to diversify our business by hosting data center and mining equipment, we continue to work with local utility companies in three different states in an effort to negotiate competitive electricity rates and the potential electrical capacity ramp ups as each state has different requirements as it relates to our previously approved facilities. This will help us to determine which of those properties will be best for the Company to initiate this business line. We also continue to identify alternative properties as replacement options, if or as needed.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, "Our core U.S. business continues to remain solid, which has given us a solid foundation from which to build upon. I remain bullish about, not only the continued growth, but I also see us expanding our foundational delivery business with some large new clients based upon recent exploratory discussions. In addition, we continue to work diligently to execute and consummate the proposed new data center and antminer hosting business line. We remain focused on and confident in getting this business line launched with qualified properties fully operational in the second fiscal quarter of 2024."

We look forward to providing additional material updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia company, with operations in the United States, that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

