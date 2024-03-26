Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Dr. Salim Dhanji, will attend and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference scheduled to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto from April 16-17, 2024.

The Company is also pleased to announce the publication of an interview by the Company's CEO, Dr. Salim Dhanji on CSE TV. The interview provides a general background and introduction to the Company and it's research and development focus. The interview can be found at https://youtu.be/ONb2KQhPzTw.

"After years of focussing on our research and development we are excited to focus more attention on increasing our exposure to potential future investors as we advance our exciting myeloid targeted immuno-oncology research." - Salim Dhanji, PhD, CEO.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is an early stage Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our main focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells in order to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit www.metherapeutics.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

