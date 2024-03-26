New B3 Appliance takes a bow alongside latest high-speed solutions to meet ecosystem demand for low latency and high bandwidth connectivity

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the availability of the newest addition to its industry-leading 800G portfolio, the Spirent B3 800G Appliance. The latest of its test platforms for validating the reliability, high performance, and interoperability of Ethernet technologies, the B3 Appliance will debut at the 2024 OFC Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, March 26-28 in booth #1515.

"The maturity of 400G and 800G technologies is accelerating deployments, with 800G solutions from multiple vendors being deployed at a rapidly accelerating pace," said Aniket Khosla, Spirent's VP of Wireline Product Management. "Comprehensive testing has become imperative to enable this next-generation network equipment to be tested and validated for interoperability and performance under real-world conditions."

Spirent's 800G and 400G test solutions on show at OFC leverage Spirent's decades of experience in Ethernet testing to help customers validate market readiness, high performance, and interoperability of new cutting-edge Ethernet technologies which are increasingly expected to meet the needs of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

"Growing demand for computing power is driving new requirements for high-quality network connections," says Khosla, "and with 800G and 1.6T in the longer term expected to become the standard networking technologies for large-scale AI training, validating the performance of next-generation routers and switches is essential for ensuring the overall network efficiency and response speed."

Spirent's OFC demonstration features the new B3 800G Appliance, which is a high-density native 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD test platform, and the first in its class to support IEEE 802.3df specifications. As a vendor-neutral test system, the Spirent B3 800G Appliance will help accelerate 800G deployments to enable the networking industry to power new applications running AI/ML.

OFC demonstrations with a number of key industry partners will also showcase the award-winning high-density B2 800G 8-Port Appliance, recognized by the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews for accelerating the development and adoption of 800G infrastructure. The high-density native 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD test platform is designed to validate the reliability, performance and interoperability of the latest 800G networking solutions and devices across various interconnect technologies.

Spirent's high-density native 400G QSFP-DD test platform with 8 and 16 400G ports will also be demonstrated at OFC, showcasing capabilities to deliver high-performing, reliable, affordable, and interoperable 400G infrastructure and support emerging technologies like AI/ML. Meanwhilethe Spirent M1 Compact Appliance also recognized with an award from the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews will demonstrate how the flexibility built into its space-saving M1 configuration can accelerate time to market for new technologies and improve product quality by ensuring reliable, high-quality experiences. An ideal tool for the whole test lifecycle, the M1 Compact Appliance provides functional, performance, and benchmark testing of various Ethernet applications.

AMD:

"With 800G adoption set to grow significantly, we are excited to team up with Spirent, a leader in high-speed Ethernet test and measurement to demonstrate highlights of our latest 800G solutions," said Harpinder Matharu, Senior Director, Wired and Wireless business, AMD. "Our joint demonstration at OFC 2024 features AMD Versal Premium 800G Ethernet solution and Spirent B2 800G Appliance showcasing the performance, flexibility and scalability needed to simplify and accelerate 800G deployments and support even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads."

Amphenol:

"Today's system architectures are pushing the physical limits of copper solutions and evolving more complicated feature sets for optical solutions," said Sam Kocsis, Director of Standards and Technology at Amphenol. "We value our relationship with Spirent to help us evaluate and qualify the diverse portfolio of 800G interconnect solutions in a streamlined and sophisticated platform that promotes high-confidence decisions with our customers."

AOI:

"We are excited to partner with Spirent, uniting AOI's advanced 800G OSFP DR8 LPO modules with their leading testing solutions. This collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the realm of high-bandwidth optical interconnections for AI/ML systems," said Dr. Fred Chang, SVP and GM, AOI.

CIG:

"High density 800G test solutions are critical for validating the performance of 800G modules," said Gerry Wong, CEO at CIG. "Spirent B2 800G Appliances are invaluable tools as we expand our 800G product portfolio."

ColorChip:

"We value partnering with Spirent, a leader in high-speed Ethernet test and measurement," said Yigal Ezra, ColorChip CEO, "and are joining forces at OFC 2024 to showcase ColorChip's latest generation of 800G AOC that enable high-performance connectivity for AI and Hyper Scale Data Centers."

Coherent

"As a leading manufacturer of optical transceivers, we take great care in ensuring standards compliance and interoperability," said Mark Ives, Vice President of Product Management, Transceiver Business Unit, at Coherent Corporation. "Spirent's test solutions help us achieve that goal very well and contribute to a thriving test ecosystem in the market."

Hisense:

"Our partnership with Spirent helps us push the boundaries of innovation," says Jianwei Mu, Director at Hisense Broadband, "working tirelessly on the research and development of optical transceiver modules essential for enabling the adoption of cutting-edge 800G technologies."

InnoLight:

"We value our partnership with Spirent and are pleased that our 800G OSFP optical modules are featured in their 800G demo at OFC," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer at InnoLight. "Spirent is uniquely positioned to help their customers manage test and validation across entire ecosystems and we look forward to continuing our collaboration on 800G and beyond to help improve data interconnection efficiency."

Juniper Networks:

"Acceleration of networking innovation has been relentless, propelling network operator solutions toward new frontiers," said Julius Francis, Senior Director, Product Strategy, Wide Area Networking, Juniper Networks. "In a fraction of the time it took the 100GbE ecosystem to fully evolve, operators have made 400GbE-capable solutions a table stake requirement, and the 800GbE ecosystem promises to accelerate even faster. In today's environment, where time-to-market of next-gen solutions is condensed, test and assurance solutions capable of evaluating beta technologies are invaluable. Juniper is pleased to take part in the Spirent B2 800G Appliance showcase at OFC 2024, demonstrating Spirent's ability to generate massive amounts of bandwidth for devices under test, featuring the 100GbE, 400GbE and 800GbE-enabled Juniper PTX10002-36QDD Packet Transport Router and Juniper 800ZR transceiver technology."

Luxshare-ICT:

"By teaming up with Spirent, Luxshare Technologies is enhancing our capabilities to conduct rigorous testing of 800G DPO, LRO and LPO optical transceiver within a sophisticated traffic analysis environment," said Mike Gao, General Manager of OptoElectronic Photonic Solutions at Luxshare Technologies. "Spirent's expertise in this field will enable us to ensure the highest standards of performance, reliability, and security for our customers. Together, we are paving the way for the next generation of 1.6T optical communication technologies."

MultiLane

"Enabling interoperability for a robust testing ecosystem is a core competency at MultiLane," said Rachad Samaha, General Manager of MultiLane Data Center Test Solutions. "Our ThunderBERT enabled Active Loopbacks provide a rapid and comprehensive means of validating host ports, even accounting for the increased complexities of 800G. We are very happy to be working with Spirent once again on this front as our partnership helps ensure a seamless testing experience for the industry."

TE Connectivity

"TE Connectivity (TE) is pleased to collaborate with Spirent in enabling the ecosystem for next-gen data rates such as 400Gbps and 800Gbps based on 100Gbps electrical interfaces as well as developmental evaluation of 200Gbps electrical interfaces," said Nathan Tracy, Technologist, System Architecture Team at TE Connectivity. "A proven test and measurement ecosystem with key solution providers like Spirent is critical for validating advanced connectivity solutions such as TE's next generation passive and active cables and interconnects."

Spirent's industry-leading 400G and 800G test and validation solutions can be seen demonstrated with the technology partners including AMD (booth #1207), the Ethernet Alliance (booth #1415), and at Spirent's booth #1515.

