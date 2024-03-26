SphingoTec GmbH: SphingoTec Announces Management Changes

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Diagnostic company SphingoTec announces a significant change in its management team. Joerg Menten, Managing Director and CEO, leaves the company to enter into retirement. Dr. Angelo Moesslang, Managing Director and CFO, leaves SphingoTec after the completion of a 3-year term. SphingoTec is pleased to announce the following appointments to its management team, mainly selected from the internal ranks:

Deborah Bergmann as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dr. Florian Uhle as Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Nicole Witzmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Dr. Gerald Moeller, Chairman of the Advisory Board at SphingoTec, said, "On behalf of the Advisory Board, I would like to thank Joerg Menten and Dr. Angelo Moesslang for successfully leading the company during the past years in a challenging external environment, preparing SphingoTec for entering into first commercial agreements, and streamlining the company's complex portfolio. This will allow their successors to focus on the key value drivers going forward. Furthermore, I congratulate Deborah Bergmann, Dr. Florian Uhle, and Nicole Witzmann on their appointments. Their hands-on experience in our global industry will help grow our company to become a key provider of diagnostic innovations in critical care.

The long-term and multi-faceted past management roles of Deborah Bergmann within the company offer an experienced and dynamic leader. Dr. Florian Uhle is completing the team with his deep understanding of critical care settings and experience in translating science into clinical routine practice, and Nicole Witzmann with her successful track record in ensuring financing structure, fundraising, and allocation of funds for successfully achieving relevant milestones. I look forward to dynamic and focused actions with the new management team."

Deborah Bergmann, CEO of SphingoTec, stated, "With gratitude to the outgoing management team for their dedicated leadership, I am honored by this appointment and committed to building upon their foundation. Together with the team, we will expand the global reach of our biomarker innovations, focusing on enhancing patient care and addressing unmet clinical needs. Our collective effort aims to reshape diagnostic standards in critical care while focusing on further licensing agreements and assisting current partners and pharma cooperations. Additionally, we are committed to supporting existing customers as routine users, particularly university hospitals, and strengthening the scientific and clinical evidence around our diagnostic tests."

Deborah Bergmann appointed as Managing Director and CEO:

Deborah Bergmann brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of SphingoTec's mission. With a Master's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Potsdam, Ms. Bergmann has been an integral part of SphingoTec's journey from its inception. Her multifaceted contributions across research and development, marketing, sales, and business development have been instrumental in securing the company's first routine users, driving sales conversion of reference customers, and overseeing the out-licensing activities. Ms. Bergmann's leadership skills and international cooperation aptitude have facilitated the company's expansion into global markets, underscoring her commitment to advancing diagnostic standards in critical care.

Dr. Florian Uhle appointed as Managing Director and CMO:

Dr. Florian Uhle brings over 15 years of experience in healthcare. With a diploma in Biology from the Justus-Liebig University, a Master of Science in Clinical Research and Translational Medicine from the University of Leipzig, and a Ph.D. in Translational Critical Care from the Justus-Liebig University, Dr. Uhle has held several leadership roles within Inflammatix Inc. and the University Hospitals Heidelberg and Giessen. His expertise in diagnostic research activities and innovation-oriented initiatives, coupled with his extensive publication record in renowned scientific journals, positions him as a valuable leader to SphingoTec. Dr. Uhle is committed to bridging the gap between research and clinical practice, ensuring that SphingoTec's diagnostic innovations translate into tangible improvements in patient outcomes.

Nicole Witzmann joins SphingoTec as CFO:

Nicole Witzmann assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, bringing over eight years of corporate finance experience in the healthcare industry. With a Master's degree in Business Communication from the University of Applied Sciences Berlin (HTW Berlin), Ms. Witzmann previously served as CFO at InfanDx. She was instrumental as Head of Finance at Adrenomed AG, ensuring financial oversight and fundraising. Her expertise aligns seamlessly with SphingoTec's strategic objectives: allocating financial resources, which aims to achieve tangible milestones, fostering shareholder value, and substantial advancements in patient care.

About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec" Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) is a commercial-stage diagnostic company focusing on innovative critical care biomarkers for diagnosing, predicting, and monitoring acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's innovative markers are made available on different IVD platforms. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Proenkephalin A 119-159 (penKid), a biomarker for the assessment of kidney function in critical diseases, and bioactive Adrenomedullin 1-52 (bio-ADM), a biomarker for the assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis.

Media contact:

Ruxandra Lenz

Head of Marketing and Communication

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Tel. +49-3302-20565-0

SOURCE: SphingoTec GmbH

