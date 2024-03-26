French startup Colas raised eyebrows in the PV industry when it introduced its Wattway technology in 2016, due to mechanical issues with roadway PV modules. However, it now claims that IEC certification is a step toward commercialization. Solar experts are divided on the long-term viability of solar roadways, even though they are popular on social media. Some argue that they are little more than mere gimmicks that actually harm the image of solar as a scalable, affordable and mainstream source of energy. However, others believe that if the busy arteries of cities can begin "paying their way" with ...

