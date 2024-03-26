Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was approved for a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF") to support Kenorland's exploration program at the South Thompson Project ("Project"), located in the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Funded by the Government of Manitoba and administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, the purpose of the MMDF is to increase mineral and economic development in northern Manitoba. Some of the key objectives of the fund include increasing mineral exploration and development, strengthening the mining value chain in the province, advancing economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities, and supporting communities impacted by mining activity.

Zach Flood, CEO and President, states "Kenorland extends its sincere appreciation to the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund for its support in our exploration efforts at the South Thompson Nickel Project. The funds provided by MMDF will aid Kenorland in conducting a large-scale aerial electromagnetic (VTEM) survey to identify potential drill targets beneath the extensive cover rocks."

About the South Thompson Project

The South Thompson Project covers 307,753 hectares of land located approximately 200km south of the town of Thompson, Manitoba, and 80km west of the town The Pas, Manitoba. The licences cover the southern extension of the Thompson Nickel Belt, which is predominately covered by Phanerozoic cover sequences.

Compilation and digitization of historical exploration data, including 337 drillholes, have been completed along with re-processing of historical airborne magnetics and electromagnetic surveys. The Project is adjacent to the Minago and Williams Lake nickel sulphide projects and the regional wide spaced drilling has indicated anomalous Ni assays and sulphide mineralisation in ultramafics within the Project area.

The South Thompson project has seen no meaningful project-scale exploration in the last 20 years and the combination of large gaps in drilling and lack of modern geophysical techniques over the Project area represent significant opportunity for a nickel sulfide discovery. Kenorland is currently conducting a VTEM survey at the South Thompson Project.

Figure 1. South Thompson Regional Geology and Occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/203054_cbc0981da4b41814_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

