Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operations-focused cannabis company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended January 31, 2024 and to provide shareholders with an operational update. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 FY2024 (ended January 31, 2024) Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $4.4 million in Q2 FY2024, as compared to $4.4 million in Q2 FY2023.

Net Loss of $0.2 million, as compared to Net Loss of $2.7 million in Q2 FY2023.

Gross margin improved to 45.7% in Q2 FY2024, as compared 39.9% in Q1 FY2023.

The Company had 147,686,393 common shares outstanding as of March 25, 2024.

Q2 FY 2024 Summary & Comparison to Q2 FY 2023 (in Millions of US$) Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2023 Revenue $4.4 $4.4 Net Operating Profit (Loss) ($0.8) ($1.4) Net Income/(Loss) ($0.2) ($2.7)

Q2 FY2024 Operational Highlights:

As part of the Company's continuing effort to focus efforts on its highest return projects in Illinois and New Jersey, entered into a definitive agreement to divest the Company's Nevada cultivation and production operations for total consideration of $2 million. For more details, see the Company's press release issued on February 1, 2024.

Advanced New Jersey state license application in conjunction with BaM Body and Mind Dispensary NJ, Inc. The dispensary facility will be 4,000 square feet with more than 100 parking places for easy access and convenient shopping. Demolition has been completed and the building permit is expected soon.

Continued construction on the Lynwood, Illinois dispensary with building interior and exterior almost complete, roadwork approvals in process and exterior excavation mostly completed. The Company expects the Lynwood dispensary to open sometime in the first half of calendar 2024.

Management Commentary

"The most recent quarter reflects our work to improve financial performance, improve margins and streamline our operations to support building our operations in Illinois and New Jersey," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "Nevada's wholesale pricing challenges and wholesale tax structure made it difficult to see the Company's Nevada operations generating sufficient profits over the long term when compared with the opportunity presented by taking the proceeds from Nevada's sale and continuing to build on our Illinois and New Jersey opportunities. We feel the Illinois and New Jersey markets continue to be underserved and offer significant opportunities for revenue growth as we expand our brand and bring our skilled teams to these new markets."

For further details, please see the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, and the interim financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations-focused cannabis company with active retail operations in Illinois and California and pending retail operations in Illinois and New Jersey. We work daily to increase our market share through delighting customers while also continuing to hone our operational efficiencies to drive profits. We are primarily guided by the metric of return on investment. Currently, we believe the most significant return on investment projects in front of us are successful retail cannabis store launches in Illinois and New Jersey, which augment our existing retail footprint. We also believe that our team's core operational skillsets will create significant future shareholder value as the cannabis industry matures.

