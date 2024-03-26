Assistek Inc: assisTek Unveils Cutting-Edge Technology Platform to Elevate Clinical Trial Data Collection

Transforming Clinical Research: assisTek's Innovative New Platform Raises the Bar for Data Collection and Patient Impact

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / assisTek, a leading innovator in e-clinical solutions for clinical research, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: an innovative eCOA platform designed to provide a state-of-the-art user experience in order to enhance the ease of clinical trial data collection. Through the cornerstones of mobile and creative software technologies, assisTek's latest data collection platform aims to shape a new technological world in the space of clinical trial data collection, affecting not only the efficiency and security of data collection but also enhancing the experiences of both researchers and patients specific to the process.

Key features of assisTek's new platform include:

Single Sign-On (SSO) for Enhanced Security and Seamlessness:

The eCOA platform now offers seamless Single Sign-On integration, bolstering security measures while simplifying user authentication processes. With SSO, users can access multiple systems and applications with just one set of login credentials, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and enhancing the overall user experience.

Remote Provisioning for Streamlined Operations and Flexibility:

assisTek's eCOA platform introduces remote provisioning capabilities, enabling researchers to efficiently manage and distribute study materials to participants regardless of their location. This feature streamlines operations, eliminates logistical challenges, and facilitates timely data collection, leading to more efficient clinical trial workflows.

Proprietary Operating System (Prop OS) for Enhanced Performance and Security:

The new platform is powered by assisTek's proprietary operating system, engineered to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and security. Built upon years of research and development, this advanced operating system ensures seamless integration, optimal data protection, and unparalleled stability, meeting the rigorous demands of modern clinical trials.

"Our new platform marks a turning point in how we collect clinical trial data," said Jon Osifchin, Senior Vice President of Technology at assisTek. "By blending advanced technology with our passion for innovation, we're giving researchers the tools they need to collect top-notch data more efficiently, securely and effectively than ever before. This isn't just about numbers; it's about making real strides in medical research and, ultimately, helping patients."

assisTek's new eCOA platform is now available to researchers and pharmaceutical companies seeking to optimize their clinical trial processes and accelerate the development of life-changing therapies. With offices strategically located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Scottsdale, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and internationally in Copenhagen, Denmark, assisTek reaffirms its dedication to serving clients across the globe with unparalleled service and support.

For more information about assisTek's groundbreaking platform, visit www.assistek.com.

About assisTek:

assisTek is a leading provider of technology solutions for clinical trials, specializing in electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) platforms. With a focus on harnessing the latest advancements in technology to optimize data collection processes, assisTek delivers highly scalable, customizable solutions powered by a proven, cloud-based platform. Complemented by executives with 25+ years in the industry, experienced project managers and dedicated customer support teams, assisTek provides tailored consultation and boutique service to clients worldwide.

