Valworx, Inc.: The University of Alabama and Valworx Announce Partnership for Experimental Rocket Project

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Valworx, Inc, a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with the Alabama Rocketry Association (ARA) to supply actuated valves as part of ARA's entry into the Friends of Amateur Rocketry Dollar Per Foot competition.









ARA's Liquids program began work on its kerosene and liquid oxygen fueled bipropellant rocket engine in 2021. The team successfully executed the first static hot fire test of a liquid-fueled engine at the University of Alabama and is now performing qualification testing to validate the flight readiness of the engine. When the team members decided to make upgrades to their test stand propellant management system, they turned to Valworx's air actuated stainless steel ball valves.

"We're working with high pressures, high flows, and a variety of fluids, and Valworx valves offer high performance under the demanding conditions of our system," says Aidan Moncelle, Project Manager of the team. "Air actuation allows us to safely run operations remotely and autonomously."

"Valworx is excited to play a part in supporting the next generation of aerospace leaders and we wish them much success," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

The engine will eventually be integrated into a rocket that ARA will launch as part of the Friends of Amateur Rocketry Dollar Per Foot competition in Mojave, California.

About the Alabama Rocketry Association:

Alabama Rocketry Association is a student organization at the University of Alabama dedicated to providing world-class collegiate engineering experiences for students by competing in national and international rocketry competitions. Founded in 2015, ARA has grown to more than 80 members from across the College of Engineering and other academic disciplines. ARA designs, builds, and flies solid and liquid-fueled rockets and emphasizes hands-on, real-world learning and professional development.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

