In Hand Dental': Leading Pioneer in Treatment of TMJ/TMD to Partner with In Hand Dental for Patient Monitoring

Dr. Anthony P. Urbanek, D.D.S., M.S., M.D., one of the country's most highly regarded Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and pioneer in the treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders, has chosen the In Hand Dental app for the purposes of monitoring and treating his patients.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / In Hand Dental, the Kansas company that developed the In Hand Dental app, a HIPAA-compliant platform used for remote monitoring, teledentistry, and virtual consultations/appointments, has announced a new partnership with Dr. Anthony P. Urbanek, creator of the Urbanek TMJ Device & Protocol.



Urbanek's device, which has been proven to be 85-95% effective according to an independent university study, has successfully treated over 4,000 patients without surgery or medications. He is now focused on introducing his device to others in the dental profession and will now include the In Hand Dental app as part of the treatment protocol.

"I believe the In Hand Dental app will not only be a tremendous benefit to patient management for practitioners treating with my device, but it will also help improve compliance and treatment success for their patients," said Urbanek. "There are thousands of people suffering from TMD who could be helped by my device, and adding the In Hand Dental app to my protocol enhances the simplicity of use ten-fold."

The In Hand Dental remote monitoring app allows practitioners to monitor specific treatments with a patented compliance scorecard, and also allows dentists to have real-time communications with patients to answer treatment questions and change treatment protocols based on data collected through the app.

"There are thousands of In Hand Dental apps in use by the dental profession right now," noted In Hand Dental CEO and the app's creator, Michael Gassman. "The app assists dentists and orthodontists in monitoring patients undergoing a variety of treatments, from clear aligners to sleep apnea to braces. We're thrilled to partner with Dr. Urbanek, and we're excited that monitoring the treatment of TMJ/TMD patients has been added to our app's growing list of uses."

Interested practitioners are invited to see a private 20-minute demo of the In Hand Dental remote monitoring app and take advantage of early adopter pricing by emailing Matt Quinn at matt.quinn@inhandhealth.com or by calling 913-827-1603.

About Dr. Anthony P. Urbanek:

Tony Urbanek is a double-degree Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with additional extensive training and experience in cell biology and anatomy. His work over the last four decades has been heavily weighted in the areas of orthognathic, cleft lip and palate, microneural reconstruction, TMJ/TMD, trauma, and cancer reconstruction. His frustration with the results of TMJ surgery prompted him to research and develop the Urbanek TMJ Device and Protocol, the only drug-free, non-surgical CAD/CAM/3-D printed resin device that alleviates the inflammation within the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). Unlike other types of treatment, the Urbanek Device is an FDA-cleared medical device that fits comfortably in the patient's mouth and addresses the cause rather than the symptoms of TMD. It has been proven to be 85-95% effective according to an independent university study.

