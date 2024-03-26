Greenliant Samples High Reliability NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs to Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Transportation Customers

NVMe NANDrive Provides High Endurance, Fast Performance and Advanced Security

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Greenliant is now sampling its new NVMe NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) to customers requiring reliable, high performance data storage for embedded systems used in high stress, extreme environments. Operating between -40 and +95 degrees Celsius, NVMe NANDrive SSDs support the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and are built in an industry standard M.2 1620 (16 x 20mm, 291-ball) package. See NVMe NANDrive information at https://bit.ly/NVMe-BGA-SSD.

"Building on our proven track record with PATA, SATA and eMMC NANDrive, Greenliant delivers another outstanding high reliability BGA SSD, now with the high speed PCIe NVMe interface, and features that meet the requirements of the most demanding applications," said Arthur Kroyan, vice president, business development and marketing, Greenliant.

The NVMe NANDrive EX Series using Greenliant EnduroSLC Technology offers superior data retention and ultra-high endurance of 75,000, 150,000 or 400,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles (up to 17,800 TeraBytes Written (TBW)). NVMe NANDrive EX Series SSDs are available in 20 GB, 40 GB, 80 GB and 160 GB capacities. For long-life applications, NVMe NANDrive EX Series SSDs are included in Greenliant's Long-Term Availability (LTA) program (https://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program).

The NVMe NANDrive PX Series using industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) NAND provides high endurance of 5,000 P/E cycles (up to 6,700 TBW) and is ideal for price sensitive applications. NVMe NANDrive PX Series SSDs are available in 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB capacities.

Benefits of NVMe NANDrive SSDs include:

High Endurance: 75K, 150K, 400K P/E cycles (EX Series), 5K P/E cycles (PX Series)

75K, 150K, 400K P/E cycles (EX Series), 5K P/E cycles (PX Series) Industrial Temperature: -40°C to +95°C (Tc = Case surface temperature)

-40°C to +95°C (Tc = Case surface temperature) High Performance: Up to 2,400/1,480 MB/s sequential read/write

Up to 2,400/1,480 MB/s sequential read/write Energy Efficient: Low power consumption of 4mW in Sleep Mode

Low power consumption of 4mW in Sleep Mode Data Security: AES-256 hardware encryption, Secure Erase, Hardware Crypto Erase (HCE)

Availability

Greenliant is sampling NVMe NANDrive EX and PX series SSDs to early engagement customers now, and expects to start volume production in the second half of 2024. For more information about high reliability NVMe NANDrive (GLS85LE) products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

# # #

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant

View the original press release on accesswire.com