Fintech Sandbox Expands Data Access Offerings With New and Existing Partners

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, announced the expansion of its data offerings, welcoming two new data partners and new datasets from six existing partners. Joining the nonprofit's data partners are MT Newswires and Polygon, as current partners Benzinga, Dow Jones, FactSet, Moody's, Nasdaq Data Link, and Plaid make additional datasets available to fintech startups.

"Recognizing the high costs and inaccessibility of data, Fintech Sandbox was established 10 years ago to combat these barriers faced by early-stage fintech startups and advance the industry," said Kelly Fryer, Executive Director of Fintech Sandbox. "We are extremely excited to welcome our new data partners, and thankful to our existing partners, who support us in our efforts. Together, we are driving forward financial innovation, expanding data access, providing critical product infrastructure and establishing a community of leading entrepreneurs, which propels the industry and economy forward."

With the additions of MT Newswires and Polygon, Fintech Sandbox has 41 dedicated data partners. Together, these partners provide their premium datasets for free to startups participating in Fintech Sandbox's Data Access Residency, helping to power cutting-edge financial innovations.

"We are excited to provide Fintech Sandbox and the startups in their Data Access Residency with real-time, multi-asset-class news to help aid them in developing the next-generation of applications and solutions," said Brooks McFeely, Founder and CEO of MT Newswires. "Our data has been relied upon to power applications and, through this partnership, we hope to empower innovative technology throughout the financial services industry."

"At Polygon, we are committed to removing barriers and simplifying access for the creation of forward-thinking technologies," said Jack Bell, Head of Business Development at Polygon. "We look forward to expanding upon this commitment, working with Fintech Sandbox to help further fuel innovation, helping entrepreneurs dedicated to bringing about the future of fintech."

MT Newswires , an original and unbiased news source serving the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading and search applications globally, will provide startups access to its Live Briefs Investor US & Canada dataset. This dataset covers thousands of listed securities and events across 90 news categories, keeping individual investors and active traders informed of top breaking news that can affect portfolios. The service provides insightful, timely, daily commentary on various assets, including equities, commodities, ETFs and more.

Polygon , a modern platform for accessing financial market data by removing barriers, simplifying access and creating frictionless, forward-thinking technologies, will provide access to stock market related data, including US equities, options, indices and currencies. This data will include real-time values, historical information and more to help developers, traders and entrepreneurs succeed in the dynamic world of finance.

In addition, the existing partners and their newest data offerings include:

Benzinga: The full-service news and media company that provides investors with unmatched market intelligence is now offering startups access to its Bulls Say / Bears Say data, which empowers users to understand sell side analyst research reports with bullish and bearish arguments for the stock. This dataset joins 23 datasets already offered by the news and media company.

Dow Jones: The worldwide news and information powerhouse bringing information to the world's top business entities now offers high quality IPO data that enables users to track an initial public offering from beginning to end, while monitoring key data points and changes throughout the IPO process to ensure the most comprehensive market view across all major regions. This is the third dataset offered by Dow Jones to startups in Fintech Sandbox's Data Access Residency.

FactSet: A leading provider of financial data and analytic application for investment professionals around the globe that is now enabling startups with instant interaction with over 40+ institutional datasets, such as alternative data, ESG and more, in a full hosted environment that includes programming languages, data visualization tools and industry-standard databases. This newest dataset brings FactSet's total offerings to Fintech Sandbox residents to 12.

Moody's: The company offering unique tools and best practices to capital markets and risk management professionals to mature and manage risk now offers startups access to Orbis, the world's most powerful comparable data resource on private companies. With this access, companies can find, analyze and compare companies worldwide for better decision making and increased efficiency. Orbis access now brings Moody's offerings via Fintech Sandbox to nine.

Nasdaq Data Link: A premier source for financial, economic and alternative datasets has expanded its offerings to Fintech Sandbox's Data Access Residency to eight, now including CryptoCompare - the world's leading digital asset market data company that monitors and aggregates data from 250+ digital asset exchanges and platforms to provide high-quality and ultra-reliable aggregated data real-time and historical market data.

Plaid: The global data network technology company that enables applications to connect with users' financial accounts has formed a new entity that will offer solutions for customers who want ready-made credit risk insights from consumer-permissioned cash flow data. This new entity will operate as a consumer reporting agency and help our customers make smarter risk decisions throughout the lending process, continually bringing new offerings accessible via Fintech Sandbox.

Founded in 2014, Fintech Sandbox set its mission to advance financial innovation and be a central point for entrepreneurs to build, launch and scale, by providing free access to data, educational resources and world-class resources for promising fintech entrepreneurs around the world building the future of the industry In 2023, Fintech Sandbox welcomed 51 new startups across four continents, made over 145 connections between its startups and 41 data partners, and onboarded startups in three new countries: Albania, Ghana and Kuwait. Fintech Sandbox's global community includes entrepreneurs, industry executives and investors dedicated to moving the industry forward with innovative applications and services.

For more information on joining as a data/infrastructure partner, corporate sponsor or startup interested in the Data Access Residency, please visit FintechSandbox.org or contact info@fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 350 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox/ .

