Christian Parker Dives Into the Byrds' Discography on New Album, Change Is Now: A Tribute to the Byrds

The album was released on March 22nd; Parker is rejoined by The Byrds' original studio session player, Earl Poole Ball

CANTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Upstate New York recording artist Christian Parker announces the release of his LP, Change Is Now: A Tribute to The Byrds, on Friday, March 22, 2024. In this latest musical effort, he taps into the sounds that made him fall in love with music in the first place, namely the 12-string-strummed songs of The Byrds' Roger McGuinn. This album is a passion project from Christian Parker's heart, continuing an homage to the artist that inspired his path as a musician. Christian produced the album on SubCat Records and distributed it via Sony The Orchard.





Album Cover Art

Album cover of 'Change Is Now' A Tribute to the Byrds





Change Is Now is the second collaboration with Earl Poole Ball, one of The Byrds' original studio session players. Working with an artist who played in the studio with one of Christian's music heroes made the experience even more meaningful. This album is the follow-up to Sweethearts, a tribute to the Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Sweethearts was well received by the folk music community, rising to Number 2 on the FAI Folk Chart Top Albums of The Month in September 2023. Sweethearts also recently won the 2024 SAMMY (Syracuse Area Music Award) for Best Country.

In January of this year, Parker shared the album's title track, "Change Is Now," from the band's 1968 album, The Notorious Byrd Brothers. Parker's version shares a tight stack of harmony vocals riding atop swirling guitar and peddling bass drones with the original. "When I first heard 'Change Is Now' by The Byrds, I thought it was psychedelic country music," remembers Parker. "It started with a Rickenbacker 12-string guitar hook and three-part harmonies, and then the chorus came in with a pedal steel guitar. Wow, that was a left turn, I thought! I was excited to track the electric guitar solo, which takes you to outer space and brings you back to the next verse."

Fans can stream or purchase "Change Is Now" at this link and pre-order or pre-save the album before its March 22nd release date.

For streaming or purchase information, please visit christianparker.com

Change Is Now Tracklist:

Change Is Now

She Don't Care About Time

Here Without You

The World Turns All Around Her

I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better

Chimes of Freedom

Wild Mountain Thyme

Ballad of Easy Rider

Get To You

Time Between

Your Gentle Way of Loving Me

Full Circle

Bugler

Farther Along

The Last Thing on My Mind

CONTACT: Christian Parker

PHONE:315-478-0684

EMAIL: tj@subcat.net

Contact Information

Christian Parker

Artist

moepark@gmail.com

315-212-2399

SOURCE: SubCat Records

View the original press release on newswire.com.