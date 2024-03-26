Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc: Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund Receives Industry Honors

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / The Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund is being recognized by Morningstar, Inc. and LSEG Lipper upon reaching its 10-year anniversary in February.

The World Energy Fund debuted in the number one spot out of 69 funds within Morningstar's OE Equity Energy Funds category upon becoming eligible to receive a ranking for the 10-year time period.

Cavanal Hill President Matt Stephani attributes this to the fund's "go anywhere" approach to investing. "While most other energy funds focus either on large-capitalization stocks or master limited partnerships in the oil and gas industry, the Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund invests wherever our investment management team believes the best energy-sector opportunities reside-equity or fixed income, domestic or international, conventional energy sources or cutting-edge, environmentally friendly, renewable energy sources."

In addition to the top spot in the 10-year Morningstar category rankings, the Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund received an LSEG Lipper Fund Award for #1 fund out of 49 in the Global Natural Resources category over five years.

"We believe the pursuit of superior long-term investment performance requires a concrete strategy with a robust risk-management process," said Stephani. "We avoid investment fads and trends, focusing instead on proprietary research, disciplined buy and sell guidelines, and patience. Over time, this approach has been successful, as this Lipper award and Morningstar rating attest.

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic five-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention," said Stacy Kymes, president and CEO for BOK Financial, parent company of Cavanal Hill Investment Management, which is the advisor to the Cavanal Hill Funds. "This recognition underscores BOK Financial's long-term commitment to and considerable knowledge of the energy industry."

"These honors are a confirmation of the value of our approach of deploying experience and expertise in an increasingly complex marketplace," said Scott Grauer, executive vice president for BOK Financial Wealth Management and trustee of Cavanal Hill Funds. "I know that everyone at BOKF is proud of what the Cavanal Hill team has accomplished and their continuing recognition as a demonstrated investment manager."

Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. is an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOKF, NA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company ("BOKF"). BOKF, NA serves as the custodian for the Cavanal Hill Funds. BOKF holdings also include the distributor for Cavanal Hill Funds, Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, and an affiliate of BOKF, NA and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc.

Investment Risks

Equity securities (stocks) are more volatile and carry more risk than other forms of investments, including investments in high-grade fixed income securities. Investments in the Fund are subject to the risks related to direct investment in real estate, such real estate risk, regulatory risks, concentration risk, and diversification risk. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate risks. The principal value of a bond falls when interest rates rise and rise when interest rates fall. During periods of risking interest rates, the value of a bond investment is at greater risk than during periods of stable or falling rates. International investing involves increased risk and volatility. Mid-and Small-cap companies may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic developments.

Morningstar rankings are for Institutional Class and are based on total return excluding sales charges, independently calculated and not combined to create an overall ranking. For periods not shown, Morningstar does not provide rankings based on synthetic performance. Morningstar rankings are based on a fund's average annual total return relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category. Fund performance used within the rankings, reflects certain fee waivers, without which, returns and Morningstar rankings would have been lower. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100.

In the OE Energy Equity category, the Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund was ranked 12 out of 47 funds for 1-year, 53 out of 69 for 3-years, and 3 out of 68 funds for the 5-year period. Rankings are for Institutional class and are based on total return excluding sales charges, independently calculated and not combined to create an overall ranking. For periods not shown, Morningstar does not provide rankings based on synthetic performance.

Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund #1 out of 49 in the Global Natural Resource Fund category for the annualized five-year period ending November 30, 2023. As of 11/30/2023 the fund was ranked 9 out of 61 for 1 year, 15 out of 57 for 3 years, and 1 out of 49 for 5 years in the global natural resources category.

