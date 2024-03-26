Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational, to be held at the Sofitel New York on April 8-9, 2024.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, will present on Tuesday, April 9, at 3:00 PM ET. Register to watch the virtual presentation here. A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will also be posted to the Investor Relations page on the company's website www.acmeunited.com.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

