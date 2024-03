India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has established minimum efficiency standards for cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar modules to qualify for inclusion on the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). From pv magazine India India's MNRE has established minimum efficiency standards for CdTe thin-film solar modules to qualify for inclusion on the ALMM. The minimum efficiency requirements for crystalline-silicon solar modules were set by the MNRE in May 2023. The minimum module efficiencies for ALMM enlistment across large-scale (utility-scale), rooftop solar and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...