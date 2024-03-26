Appointments establish gender parity at C-suite and vice president levels

SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms, has announced the promotions of three executives: Jing Huang is vice president, artificial intelligence and machine learning; Katie Miserany is senior vice president and chief communications officer; and Craik Pyke is vice president, infrastructure and security engineering. With these appointments, SurveyMonkey celebrates gender equality at both the C-suite and vice president levels-a rarified achievement in the technology industry that reflects the company's longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Miserany joins a bench of women leaders in the c-suite at SurveyMonkey that includes Becky Cantieri, CPO; Robin Ducot, CTO; and Michelle Leung, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary.

"Jing, Katie, and Craik are brilliant leaders committed to helping our customers leverage authentic insights to make faster, smarter decisions with confidence," said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey. "With their proven record of high-performance leadership and innovation through a year of immense change, they are uniquely positioned to help amplify diverse voices and empower our customers to delight their own."

These promotions recognize the individuals' outstanding leadership following a transformational year for SurveyMonkey focused on customer innovation. In 2023, SurveyMonkey returned to its iconic SurveyMonkey brand name under the direction of CEO Eric Johnson following the company's acquisition by STG. It also announced industry-leading AI-generated surveys and a powerful forms solution that empowers users to create and design professional forms and surveys using a single, intuitive platform. The company also received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, affirming its commitment to being a steward for change.

About Jing Huang

As vice president, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Huang will lead the continued investment and leadership for AI-powered survey creation at SurveyMonkey. Huang joined SurveyMonkey in 2017 and presently leads the machine learning engineering team with the vision to empower every product and business function with machine learning. Previously she was an entrepreneur who built mobile-first solutions and data products for non-tech industries. She also worked at Cisco Systems for six years, focusing on security, cloud management, and big data infrastructure. She has a B.S. in Electric Science and Technology, an M.S. in Robotics, and an M.S. in Computer Science.

About Katie Miserany

As senior vice president and chief communications officer, Miserany will spearhead the team's ongoing commitment to delivering an outstanding employee experience and driving meaningful customer communications. Miserany joined SurveyMonkey in 2019 and presently leads all communications functions, including public relations, internal communications, and analyst relations. Previously, she held marketing and communications roles at Worthwhile Digital, the Sheryl Sandberg Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, RelateIQ (acquired by Salesforce), Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, and Tiny Prints (acquired by Shutterfly). She has a B.A. in English.

About Craik Pyke

As vice president, infrastructure and security engineering, Pyke will lead the technology tools strategy for the engineering organization. Pyke joined SurveyMonkey in 2018 and is presently responsible for the financial drivers of AI innovation and guiding employees through the completion of the cloud-native infrastructure program, as well as data storage, search, security, messaging, and observability capabilities. Previously he held security and software engineering roles at several startups. He also worked at Entrust Inc. and Nortel Networks Inc. He has a B.Sc. in Computer Science.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organizations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.

