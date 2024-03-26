OneNeck IT Solutions: OVHcloud® US and OneNeck® Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Nutanix Offering

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud US, a leading global cloud provider, and OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, are excited to announce a strategic partnership designed to deliver enhanced Nutanix-centric solutions to their joint customer base, initially across the United States. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cloud and managed services, offering businesses supreme flexibility, performance, and scalability for their critical IT infrastructure.

Expanding the Cloud Horizon

Through this partnership, OneNeck IT Solutions will integrate OVHcloud's robust infrastructure into its ReliaCloud® portfolio, starting with OVHcloud's data centers in Vint Hill, Virginia, and Hillsboro, Oregon. This expansion enables OneNeck to offer its ReliaCloud product line, including DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), and a suite of Nutanix Licensing and Managed Services directly to OVHcloud customers, significantly enhancing their cloud capabilities and service offerings.

A Partnership Powered by Excellence

OVHcloud and OneNeck's collaboration is built on a foundation of mutual excellence and innovation. OVHcloud, renowned for its sustainable and high-performance cloud solutions, brings to the partnership a constantly growing network of global data centers and an extensive portfolio of cloud services. OneNeck, recognized as the Global and Americas Service Provider of the Year by Nutanix, Inc., brings over 150 Nutanix certifications and a proven track record of delivering high-quality, Nutanix-powered cloud solutions.

"We are excited to partner with OVHcloud, combining our strengths to enhance our cloud offerings. This collaboration is not just a testament to our shared commitment towards innovation and excellence, but it also signifies our dedication to providing our customers with the most advanced and efficient IT solutions available in the market. It's a significant step forward for us, and we look forward to shaping the future of cloud services together," said Ted Wiessing, CEO, at OneNeck IT Solutions.

"With this partnership, OVHcloud US and OneNeck bring together for the benefit of their customers a reliable and price performant infrastructure to operate, automate, and scale their Nutanix environment. Together, we aim to support our mutual customers by simplifying management of the cloud and enabling them to deliver value in the form of agility, speed, and innovation for their organizations" said Michel Paulin, CEO OVHcloud.

"This strategic initiative brings our world-class infrastructure to OneNeck's ReliaCloud customers for an unmatched cloud experience," said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager, OVHcloud US. "We're working together to deliver great performance and value. ReliaCloud customers will have peace of mind with predictable, transparent pricing and access to our eco-friendly U.S.-based data centers. Additionally, they will capitalize on our predictable pricing without hidden fees such as egress bandwidth cost."

Meeting Modern IT Infrastructure Demands

The partnership addresses the growing demand for flexible, scalable, and efficient IT solutions by offering businesses a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Nutanix Licensing as a Service : Making Nutanix licenses more accessible to OVHcloud customers, allowing for seamless scalability and management of cloud resources.

: Making Nutanix licenses more accessible to OVHcloud customers, allowing for seamless scalability and management of cloud resources. Nutanix Management : Offering OVHcloud customers expert management services for their Nutanix environments, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

: Offering OVHcloud customers expert management services for their Nutanix environments, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. ReliaCloud® Hosted Private Cloud: Providing OneNeck customers with a private hosted cloud solution that leverages the power and reach of OVHcloud's infrastructure, offering a robust, secure, and scalable cloud platform.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), specializes in multi-cloud solutions, managed services, professional IT services, hardware, and local connectivity via top-tier data centers across the U.S. For more information, visit oneneck.com.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider, operating more than 450,000 servers within 42 data centers across four continents. For nearly 25 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides control of its value chain, from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the operation of its fiber-optic network. The company is committed to providing a sustainable, high-performance cloud with a strong emphasis on data sovereignty and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit ovhcloud.com.

