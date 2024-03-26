Park Place Technologies Acquires SDV Solutions

Park Place acquires trusted U.S. Government TPM services provider.

CLEVELAND, OH, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the world's leading data center and networking optimization firm, has acquired Virginia-based SDV Solutions, which provides client-centric data center infrastructure solutions exclusively to Federal Government agencies.

Founded in 2004 by Service-Disabled Veteran and current Owners Mike McMahan (U.S. Air Force) and Erin McMahan, SDV is a multi-OEM, independent third-party services provider exclusively to the U.S. Federal Government. Mike McMahan will remain with Park Place to ensure clients have a consistent and trusted team supporting the most critical missions of the U.S. Government.

"SDV has always been about teamwork, efficient service to Government clients, and exceeding performance expectations," McMahan said. "We will now be able to offer our Federal clients a larger breadth of Hardware Maintenance, Managed Services and Professional Services. Park Place will help government agencies accomplish more with their budgets, get longer life from IT assets, and carry forward SDV's legacy of trust and high-level security."

Park Place helps more than 21,000 clients optimize data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability so they can think bigger - and act faster. From procurement to decommissioning, Park Place's comprehensive portfolio of services and products helps IT teams optimize IT lifecycle management. This frees time and spend so they can focus on transforming their businesses for the future.

Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO, said SDV's reputation and business practices make it an important addition for Park Place's established Federal client base.

"We have been firmly entrenched in the Federal space and continue to foster long-term relationships at the highest levels," Adams said. "The trust and unquestioned dedication SDV is known for will be joined with our mission to optimize government data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability."

SDV's Channel partners will have access to Park Place's decades-long platforms of partner incentives, Federal-adherent processes, U.S.-based supply chain and deeper depth of security-cleared field engineers.

"SDV and Park Place will do more than maintain current standards; we will strengthen our services and provide options that will solidify our place as the U.S. Government's most-trusted data center maintenance and optimization firm," McMahan said.

Agile Equity provided exclusive investment banking transaction services to SDV Solutions.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services portfolio includes Park Place Hardware Maintenance, Park Place Professional Services, ParkView Managed Services, Entuity Software and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

