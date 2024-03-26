Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program offers partners clear routes to market, bolstering business opportunities and cloud innovation

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that its channel revenue increased 174% over the last two years, and was recently awarded by CRN, receiving the highest accolade of a 5-Star ranking for its Partner Program. The company's recently launched Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program provides additional, clear paths to revenue for its channel partners globally. The Program expansion comes as Cloudflare's partnerships and alliances have been delivering strong results to joint customers across sectors worldwide.

With the rapid growth of interconnected applications, employees, and devices, comes new and more sophisticated attack vectors. Organizations with limited security and traditional network architectures are not only facing increased risk of attack, but are also hindered by the lack of freedom to innovate between cloud applications. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud is the digital core for businesses to transform how they connect, protect, and build in their digital environments.

Partners are crucial to extend the solutions and support that customers need to control application complexity, reduce cyber risk, and cut costs, all through Cloudflare's network. Cloudflare's all-in-one, robust approach to an organization's cybersecurity framework includes connectivity between multiple clouds. Over the past year, Cloudflare has partnered with a large number of organizations, realizing the business opportunity of helping customers secure their Internet applications and innovate with full control across cloud environments.

"We have seen a vast range of customers worldwide benefit from Cloudflare's connectivity cloud and we have to credit our channel partnerships and alliances. Cloudflare's channel growth is a testament to how we've been deepening our work with partners and distributors", said Matthew Harrell, Cloudflare Global Head of Channels Alliances. "As consolidation and security have become front and center for every business, the channel is facing a huge opportunity across the market with Cloudflare's solutions. Our recently launched PowerUP Program brings new levels, resources, and support to ensure our partners can capitalize on this opportunity."

All of the Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program tiers, across Registered, Select, and Elite, can deliver Cloudflare's connectivity cloud suite of solutions, including:

Protection from One of the Largest Networks: Cloudflare runs one of the largest and most interconnected networks in the world, and has the largest global network of DDoS mitigation data centers. With its globally distributed data centers, the Cloudflare threat network absorbs and neutralizes attacks while keeping websites and Internet applications accessible to legitimate users. Cloudflare's industry-leading cybersecurity protects corporate networks, Internet applications, and users, all delivered through a unified platform.

Modernization Across Corporate Networks and Internet Applications: Cloudflare provides the leading network and edge capabilities needed for flexible work environments. This includes reducing tech debt and legacy architecture while saving customers' IT teams from manual work. Partners advise and assist customers in managing their IT infrastructure as they evolve their networks and transfer workloads into Cloudflare's connectivity cloud.

Platform Consolidation: Consolidating with Cloudflare's connectivity cloud can reduce application complexity and drive down Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 50% without any security or performance tradeoffs, helping accelerate modernization across digital environments.

Data Compliance: The Cloudflare Data Localization Suite is designed as a specialized platform to help organizations protect, connect, and build in compliance, regardless of where the organization and its users are based. The offering helps address a wide and growing range of regulations, frameworks, and standards including GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA.

Partner Testimonials

Cloudflare's channel business is extended through longstanding partnerships and alliances with Global System Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Resellers, and Distributors, among the likes of IBM Cloud, Kyndryl, GuidePoint Security, Dicker Data, and TD SYNNEX:

"Both IBM Cloud and Cloudflare have a mission of delivering solutions that will address potentially costly security threats, without hindering Internet speed or business innovation," said Nataraj Nagaratnam, Fellow, CTO, IBM Cloud Security. "We are proud to collaborate with Cloudflare to help protect enterprises against bot attacks. Together, we are helping our clients to support their security, performance, and resiliency needs."

"Having a robust and secure modern network is of utmost importance for today's enterprises. Kyndryl and Cloudflare's global strategic alliance provides companies with expert technologies and services to drive network transformation," said Paul Savill, Global Practice Leader of Network and Edge Computing at Kyndryl. "Kyndryl's leading managed and consulting network services, combined with Cloudflare's innovative cloud networking technologies, enables enterprises to embrace a multi-cloud, sustainable networking approach to improve performance and security across their technology stack."

"As organizations continue to migrate to the cloud and the threat landscape becomes increasingly more complex, the need for strong cloud security has never been greater," said Mark Thornberry, SVP of Vendor Relations at GuidePoint Security. "Our partnership with Cloudflare can help our joint customers innovate and prioritize digital transformation with a proactive approach to mitigating risk across cloud environments."

"Cloudflare continues to deliver the offerings that have supported our partners in managing multi-cloud environments with leading cybersecurity capabilities baked in. From hybrid workers to applications like APIs and websites, Cloudflare is helping secure and connect the Internet at scale." said Vlad Mitnovetski, Chief Operating Officer of Dicker Data. "Cloudflare is consistently in line with our commitment to provide our partners across ANZ with access to the most comprehensive solutions, enabling them to protect and extend their networks."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future, with tailored and flexible approaches for organizations," said Jessica McDowell, SVP of High Growth Technologies, US of TD SYNNEX. "With Cloudflare as a strategic part of our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our connectivity cloud and security offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

Program Highlights

To ensure all partners are equipped to extend solutions to market with clear paths to revenue, the Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program revolves around:

Tiered and Easy-to-Apply Benefits: Across partner tiers, including Registered, Select, and Elite, partners receive access to a range of benefits. With Elite, partners can access an exclusive designated Cloudflare Channel Manager and Presales Engineer, joint business planning, proposal-based MDF, marketing support, eligibility to participate in the Cloudflare Partner Advisory Board, customized training, and more.

Across partner tiers, including Registered, Select, and Elite, partners receive access to a range of benefits. With Elite, partners can access an exclusive designated Cloudflare Channel Manager and Presales Engineer, joint business planning, proposal-based MDF, marketing support, eligibility to participate in the Cloudflare Partner Advisory Board, customized training, and more. Simplified Consumption Pricing: Partners can list and bill confidently with transparent and predictable discounts based on the partner tier. Authorized partners have access to the price list via the Cloudflare Partner Portal or Cloudflare Authorized Distributors.

Extensive Training and Accreditations: Partners are designed to serve as trusted experts across Cloudflare's connectivity cloud. Becoming authorized as a partner includes accreditations and exclusive sessions, starting with upleveling skills from Cloudflare University, to customized training.

Driving Sales Pipeline: The Program's new, flexible selling tools are set up for adoption and expansion deals to close business faster.

To learn more about the Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program

Cloudflare Partner Application

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

