OrdinalsBot has built the only API-first company in the Ordinals ecosystem, bringing unmatched utility and infrastructure to the Bitcoin blockchain.

OrdinalsBot, the leading team within the Ordinals space building out the data layer of the BTC blockchain, today announced an oversubscribed $3M+ seed funding round led by DACM with participation from Eden Block, Nural Capital, WWVentures, Lightning Ventures, Oak Grove Ventures, UTXO Management (a fund manager of Bitcoin Magazine), Kenetic Capital, CMS Holdings, Kestrel0x1, Sora Ventures, London Real Ventures, Crypto Zombie, MDX Crypto, and other industry leaders and crypto influencers across the ecosystem.

Today's funding comes as a fast follow to OrdinalsBot's pre-seed round, which was raised less than five months ago, bringing the team's total funding to over $4.5M. This funding will enable OrdinalsBot to further reset the dynamics and infrastructure within blockchain, bringing new opportunities to the Ordinals and BTC ecosystem.

"It has been exciting to see the momentum over the past year at OrdinalsBot we have achieved unprecedented growth and stepped up to change how the public can access and make inscriptions on bitcoin in ways we could have only imagined when we started working on our mission," shared Toby Lewis, Co-Founder of OrdinalsBot. "We initially launched as the first automated inscription service in the Bitcoin Ordinals ecosystem, and have since expanded in many ways and believe that this next chapter, with the support of our new investors, will further continue to put us in a position to turbocharge Bitcoin the biggest and most decentralized chain in the world."

Since raising their initial pre-seed funding, OrdinalsBot has built out a full suite of products designed to simplify the process of minting and managing Bitcoin inscriptions and BRC-20 tokens, these include:

OrdinalsBot Inscription Tool: Simplifies minting of Ordinals and inscriptions for personal collectors, artists, and token projects. Our launchpad supports easy minting, collection mint events, and BRC-20 token launches with features like controlled launches and lazy mints.

Simplifies minting of Ordinals and inscriptions for personal collectors, artists, and token projects. Our launchpad supports easy minting, collection mint events, and BRC-20 token launches with features like controlled launches and lazy mints. OrdinalsBot Scribe: A platform for on-chain blogging, allowing users to format and inscribe text onto Bitcoin, including articles, blogs, book chapters, and more.

A platform for on-chain blogging, allowing users to format and inscribe text onto Bitcoin, including articles, blogs, book chapters, and more. OrdinalsBot API: Provides premium analytics and collection management tools, along with a marketplace API that supports Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens, rare sats, and more. It also offers indexing of complex relationships, like parent-child hierarchies, to enhance user experiences and storytelling.

"There has been so much progress in the Bitcoin space over the past few months, and it is now more clear than ever that Bitcoin is the infrastructure for decentralized finance," said Brian Laughlan, Co-Founder at OrdinalsBot. "What we are effectively building is the infrastructure for data on the Bitcoin blockchain, and with the launch of our Trio Marketplace where you'll be able to access all things Ordinals related I think we are going to see a huge uptick in both opportunities and interest."

"We have been excited about what the innovation inscriptions have brought to the Bitcoin ecosystem and have been following OrdinalsBot's central role in driving the technology's momentum," shared Richard Galvin, Co-Founder and CEO at DACM. "OrdinalsBot's continued growth is a credit to the team's early positioning and the ease-of-use in the technology they have built. The OrdinalsBot team has participated in mining the largest BTC block ever, while also participating in three of the ten largest BTC inscriptions in the last month alone. They are enabling projects to mint in a single BTC block, which was previously never possible and from a technical perspective really interesting in the ways this will bring utility to the Bitcoin blockchain in a new way."

This new capital sets up the OrdinalsBot team to ramp up hiring across all functions specifically BTC developers and focus on innovative ways to continue to empower users and developers across the Bitcoin Ordinals ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325951858/en/

Contacts:

For press enquiries, please contact:

info@ordinalsbot.com.