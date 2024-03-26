KeyBank Opens New, Full-Service Branch on Redmond Ridge

March 25th ribbon-cutting festivities also include $20,000 in donations to two local nonprofits

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / KeyBank, a Fortune 500 company with regional headquarters in Seattle, announced the opening of a new branch on Redmond Ridge.

This new, full-service branch is located at 23475 NE Novelty Hill Road in Redmond. Doors opened to the public on February 26th. The ribbon cutting took place March 25th with community members in attendance and a grand opening event will take place in April.

To commemorate the new Redmond Ridge neighborhood branch opening, KeyBank also invested in two local nonprofit groups. HopeLink and Together Center each received a $10,000 donation from Key to further their missions to help the local community.

"KeyBank is excited at the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an integral part of the Ridge community," said Matt Hill, KeyBank's Seattle Cascades market president and commercial banking leader. "Redmond Ridge is the 17th most populated city in the state and continues to be a fast-growing hub for business and recreation. This new location highlights Key's continued investment in Washington, and we are excited to work more closely with our neighbors, clients, and community partners."

The new branch will highlight KeyBank's state-of-the-art financial wellness center model, which is staffed with financial wellness consultants, rather than a traditional teller line. All transactions will be completed at desks, where consultants will also conduct comprehensive financial wellness reviews and discussions. Clients can also meet with specialists in mortgage, investments, business banking and more at the new location.

In addition to high-touch banking services, the new branch will feature digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM, and free parking.

"KeyBank's financial wellness centers are uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Derek Pender, regional retail leader for KeyBank. "This model has been well received across the KeyBank footprint, and we are excited to bring this more consultative approach to Redmond Ridge and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey. The advice our bankers provide is our most valuable asset, and we cannot wait for the community to get to know them and reach their financial goals."

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

