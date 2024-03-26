Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
1,588 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5921,64215:01
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
26-March-2024 / 12:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
Dublin / London, 26 March 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that its Annual 
Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2024 Notice of Annual 
General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders. 
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 10 May 2023 at 12:00 noon in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 
2, Ireland. 
Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 
in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. The Annual Report will also 
be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: 
Companies Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
The Exchange 
Foster Place 
Temple Bar 
Dublin 2 
Ireland 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312094 
EQS News ID:  1867679 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867679&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

