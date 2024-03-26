Anzeige
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
26.03.2024 | 14:31
One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility 
26-March-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 March 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused 
on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property 
Development Ltd (OHPD), in support of the Company, has agreed revised repayment terms of its GBP14.0 million debt 
facility (the "Facility"). On 15 January 2024, the Company announced that it had extended the facility until the 31 
December 2025. A revision to these terms has been agreed to allow the Company to extend repayment by up to 36 months 
until 31 December 2028. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY2 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312090 
EQS News ID:  1867633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

