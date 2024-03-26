DJ One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility 26-March-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 March 2024 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD), in support of the Company, has agreed revised repayment terms of its GBP14.0 million debt facility (the "Facility"). On 15 January 2024, the Company announced that it had extended the facility until the 31 December 2025. A revision to these terms has been agreed to allow the Company to extend repayment by up to 36 months until 31 December 2028. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY2 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 312090 EQS News ID: 1867633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

