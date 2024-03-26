H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, a credit affiliate of global investment firm H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G.") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a financing package for Stordata (the "Company").

Founded in 1988, and headquartered in Versailles, France, Stordata has established itself as a reference partner for the digital transformation of mid-size and large companies, with around 500 clients. An expert in architecture, administration, and maintenance of security and data management systems, particularly in the cloud, the Company provides critical continuous access services to its clients. The services allow clients to leverage their data in a complex and constantly evolving IT environment. The Company has experienced sustained growth in recent years and is developing additional service offerings around cybersecurity and cloud services.

Stordata is embarking on a new chapter in its development through the acquisition of a majority stake by funds advised by Elyan Partners ("Elyan"), a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity partnership from the founders and executives of the Company, who are reinvesting in the Company.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe has arranged a bespoke financing package, which will be used to finance the acquisition and provide additional capital to support the Company's expansion, especially through an active buy-and-build strategy.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, through some of its affiliates, acted as the sole arranger, while Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance Hauts de France participated in the financing alongside H.I.G. WhiteHorse.

Marc Michel, Co-Founder, and Olivier Teichman, CEO of Stordata, said:"Stordata's success is built on the technical expertise of our employees, the quality of service delivered to our clients, and the trust placed in us by our technology partners. We are so grateful for their continued support. We are also excited by our new partnership with Elyan and appreciative of the confidence we received from H.I.G. WhiteHorse and Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance Hauts de France. We believe Stordata is poised for a robust growth phase."

Jeremie Melin and Vincent Manes, Partners at Elyan said:"We have been impressed by what Stordata has built over the past years. We are convinced that it can be the foundation of an ambitious growth in France and in Europe, to offer even more value and expertise to Stordata's clients, particularly in cybersecurity and in the cloud. With H.I.G. WhiteHorse and Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance Hauts de France, we believe we have the right like-minded partners who understand the business and share common values and vision."

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said:"Stordata has embarked on a remarkable growth journey in recent years, leveraging its expertise in security and data management, further reinforcing its position in the French digital transformation sector. We are excited to partner with a very experienced investor in Elyan and to contribute to the future success of the Company via a tailor-made financing."

Charles Bourgeois, Managing Director at H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "We are delighted to support Stordata and Elyan. We have been impressed by Stordata's very high level of expertise and by the quality of its management team. Stordata's strong market reputation and significant market share have firmly established the company as the market leader among mid- and large-size clients."

About Stordata

Stordata is an independent expert in data and virtualization, combining consulting, transformation management, administration, and maintenance of data security and management systems. Its cloud offering (StorCloud) is ISO27001 and HDS (Hébergeurs de Données de Santé Health Data Hosts) certified.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $60 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

About Elyan Partners ERES IV

Elyan Partners SAS is a financial investment advisor and partner of Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity. Elyan is the exclusive advisor to the ERES funds and an advisor to the Privilege funds of the Edmond de Rothschild Group. Edmond de Rothschild Equity Strategies IV SLP ("ERES IV") invests in medium-sized companies in Europe and North America.

Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity is the trade name of the Edmond de Rothschild Group's private equity entities and has over CHF 3.6 billion of assets under management. Founded in 1953, the Group had nearly CHF 158 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, 2,500 employees, and 30 offices worldwide.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

