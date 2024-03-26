Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "8EK0". EarthLabs' shares are also cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPOT) and on the OTCQX in the United States (OTCQX: SPOFF).

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

"At EarthLabs, we understand the complexities of today's resource landscape. Positioned between ETFs and direct investments, we offer a strategic pathway to leverage the resource boom with smart, sustainable capital," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "Our investments and royalty portfolio, complemented by our cutting-edge suite of data-driven media SaaS tools, underscore our commitment to educate and engage investors. We believe that by empowering our partners and clients with the most advanced technologies and insights, we can unlock unprecedented value and drive a new era of growth within the sector."

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and CEO

EarthLabs Inc.

Tel: 647-345-7768

Email: investors@earthlabs.com

