Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for April 2024 - June 2024 Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-04-02 2024-04-04 2026-08-02 EUR 850 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-04-08 2024-04-15 2034-02-13 EUR 3591 XS2765498717 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-04-15 2024-04-17 2027-07-13 EUR 1182 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-04-22 2024-04-24 2029-12-15 EUR 2061 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-04-29 2024-05-02 2026-08-02 EUR 822 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-05-06 2024-05-13 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-05-13 2024-05-15 2027-07-13 EUR 1154 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-05-20 2024-05-22 2029-12-15 EUR 2033 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-05-27 2024-05-29 2026-08-02 EUR 795 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-06-03 2024-06-05 2029-12-15 EUR 2014 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-06-10 2024-06-12 2026-08-02 EUR 781 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-06-17 2024-06-25 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-06-25 2024-06-27 2029-12-15 EUR 1997 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.