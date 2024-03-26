GAXOS.AI INC.: Gaxos.ai Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Roseland, NJ, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI), ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, announced today that it received written notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on March 22, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

On July 10, 2023, NASDAQ notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, NASDAQ has determined that for the Company's common stock had traded above the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for 10 consecutive trading days as of March 21, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.ai isn't just developing applications; it's aim is to redefine the human-AI relationship. Our offerings are being expanded to include health and wellness, as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs and are subject to market and other conditions. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

