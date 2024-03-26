C3is Inc. reports Revenue of $13.8 million, Net Income of $5.6 million and $0.25 earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and financial and operating results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023

ATHENS, Greece, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing drybulk seaborne transportation services, and from the third quarter of 2023, tanker transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Following the acquisition of the Aframax tanker, Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana), in July 2023 the total fleet capacity increased to 179,800 dwt.

Our two handysize dry bulk carriers are currently on short term fixed rate time charters with steady cash flows, while our Aframax tanker operates in the spot market where voyage charter rates for Aframax tankers are in excess of $40,000 per day.

Both our handysize dry bulk carriers, and our Aframax tanker are unencumbered.

Fleet operational utilization of 91.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as our vessels were mainly under time charter employment.

Voyage revenues of $28.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, corresponding to a daily TCE 1 of $23,453.

of $23,453. 22.1% increase in daily TCE to $34,060 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the daily TCE of $27,903 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Our Company generated a net income of $9.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and a net income of $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

69.7% increase in Net Income to $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

45.3% increase in EBITDA 2 to $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

to $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. 140% increase in Total Assets as of December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2024, we concluded two follow-on equity offerings, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $13.0 million which increased our current cash balance to approximately $35.6 million.

Based on the current fleet market value, our Company's net asset value is estimated at $50.45 million 3 , or $0.31 per share, which represents approximately 10.3x our current market capitalization.

, or $0.31 per share, which represents approximately 10.3x our current market capitalization. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.25, which is 733% higher than the Company's stock price as of March 22, 2024.

Our Board of Directors has decided to effect a reverse stock split, with the exact ratio and effective date to be determined and announced in the near term, which is expected to enable our Company to regain compliance with all Nasdaq continuous listing criteria.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results:

Voyage revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $13.8 million, an increase of $10.7 million compared to revenues of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 276 days for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Of the total calendar days in the fourth quarter of 2023, 174, or 63.0%, were time charter days. Our fleet operational utilization was 87.0% for this period.

for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $13.8 million, an increase of $10.7 million compared to revenues of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 276 days for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Of the total calendar days in the fourth quarter of 2023, 174, or 63.0%, were time charter days. Our fleet operational utilization was 87.0% for this period. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $4.4 million and $1.5 million respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $0.8 million respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in both voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included commissions to third parties of $0.5 million, corresponding to 11% of total voyage expenses. Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 mainly included crew expenses of $0.9 million, corresponding to 60% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $0.3 million, corresponding to 20%, and maintenance expenses of $0.1 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 7% of total vessel operating expenses.



for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $7.7 million. An average of 3.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Twelve months 2023 Results:

Voyage revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $28.7 million, an increase of $25.4 million compared to revenues of $3.3 million for the period from July 25, 2022 (inception of C3is Inc.) to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 901 days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Of the total calendar days in 2023, 680, or 75.5%, were time charter days. Our fleet operational utilization was 91.6% for this period.

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $28.7 million, an increase of $25.4 million compared to revenues of $3.3 million for the period from July 25, 2022 (inception of C3is Inc.) to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 901 days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Of the total calendar days in 2023, 680, or 75.5%, were time charter days. Our fleet operational utilization was 91.6% for this period. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $7.6 million and $4.8 million respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the period ended December 31, 2022. The increase in both voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels and the addition of our Aframax tanker. Voyage expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 mainly included bunker costs of $3.4 million, corresponding to 45% o f total voyage expenses, and commissions to third parties of $1.2 million, corresponding to 16% of total voyage expenses. Operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 mainly included crew expenses of $2.8 million, corresponding to 58% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $1.0 million, corresponding to 21%, and maintenance expenses of $0.4 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 8% of total vessel operating expenses.

Depreciation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $4.1 million, a $3.5 million increase from $0.6 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.



Interest and finance costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $1.4 million and mainly related to the accrued interest expense - related party, as of December 31, 2023 in connection with the $38.7 million which is part of the acquisition price of our Aframax tanker Afrapearl II that is payable by July 2024.



of $9.3 million. EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $14.7 million.

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $14.7 million. An average of 2.5 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





CEO Dr. Diamantis Andriotis commented:

Since our Company's listing in late June 2023 and following the acquisition of our Aframax, the first step of our growth strategy, our expanded and diversified fleet has enabled our Company to enjoy solid financial performance. Indicatively, during the fourth quarter of 2023, we achieved a fleetwide time charter equivalent rate of $34,060 per day. As a result, during the fourth quarter of 2023, we generated revenues of $13.8 million and a net income of $5.6 million, representing increases of 36% and 67% respectively from the previous quarter.

The revenue generation of $23.9 million, achieved during the second half of 2023, since our Company's spin-off from its parent company, represents approximately 83% of the full year's revenue. We believe that this is indicative of our ability to efficiently operate our fleet and capitalize on the sustainable freight rate environment. Specifically, our two handysize bulk carriers which are mainly employed under short-term time charter contracts, are currently earning charter rates ranging from $13,000 to $14,000 per day. The earnings raised from our two handysize dry bulk carriers are enhanced through the operation of our Aframax tanker in the spot market. The vessel is currently capturing the prevailing robust Aframax spot rates which stand in excess of $40,000 per day, a level that is in line with the time charter equivalent rate achieved by our tanker during the last quarter. Our diversified fleet and deployment in the spot market enables our Company to take advantage of the promising charter rate environment and is expected to generate strong cash flow going forward.

We believe that our capital structure comprising of no bank debt and a strong cash balance, currently standing at $35.6 million, will further enhance our Company's ability to fund selective vessel acquisitions following payment of the remaining purchase price for our Aframax tanker.

ABOUT C3IS INC.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing drybulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns three vessels, two Handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 64,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting with a fleet total capacity of 179,800. C3is Inc.'s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "CISS".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, including our intention to effect a reverse stock split, the exact ratio and timing of such reverse stock split and our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although C3IS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, C3IS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following:, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in C3IS INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and Gaza, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

FLEET DATA



Q4 2022



Q4 2023 July 25, 2022-December 31, 2022 12M 2023 Average number of vessels (1) 1.79 3.00 1.09 2.47 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 2 3 2 3 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 165 276 174 901 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 127 276 136 900 Fleet utilization (4) 77.0% 100.0% 78.2% 99.9% Total charter days for fleet (5) 122 174 131 680 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 5 102 5 220 Fleet operational utilization (7) 73.9% 87.0% 75.3% 91.6%



1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of EBITDA:

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. It allows us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares)



Q4 2022 Q4 2023 July 25, 2022-December 31, 2022 12M 2023 Net income - EBITDA Net income 523,091 5,572,743 551,586 9,291,912 Plus interest and finance costs 116 746,820 116 1,367,831 Less interest income -- (36,107) -- (36,107) Plus depreciation 524,595 1,382,295 557,974 4,104,720 EBITDA 1,047,802 7,665,751 1,109,676 14,728,356

Reconciliation of TCE:

Time Charter Equivalent rate or "TCE" rate is determined by dividing voyage revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. TCE is a non-GAAP measure which provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Time charter equivalent revenues assisting the Company's management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. TCE is also a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters or time charters, but not bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods.

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate)



Q4 2022 Q4 2023 July 25, 2022-December 31, 2022 12M 2023 Voyage Revenues 3,075,935 13,776,777 3,287,101 28,738,982 Voyage expenses 434,262 4,376,135 497,672 7,631,395 Time charter equivalent revenues 2,641,673 9,400,642 2,789,429 21,107,587 Total voyage days for fleet 127 276 136 900 Time charter equivalent rate 20,801 34,060 20,511 23,453

C3is Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

July 25, 2022 - December 31, Q4 2022 Q4 2023 2022 12M 2023 Revenues Revenues 3,075,935 13,776,777 3,287,101 28,738,982 Total revenues 3,075,935 13,776,777 3,287,101 28,738,982 Expenses Voyage expenses 396,069 4,205,883 456,839 7,291,129 Voyage expenses - related party 38,193 170,252 40,833 340,266 Vessels' operating expenses 812,368 1,435,276 889,272 4,716,536 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 7,000 27,500 7,000 79,250 Drydocking costs 584,355 (1,297) 584,355 183,090 Management fees 73,040 121,440 77,440 396,000 General and administrative expenses -- 232,438 -- 679,156 General and administrative expenses - related parties 116,749 111,572 121,327 520,874 Depreciation 524,595 1,382,295 557,974 4,104,720 Total expenses 2,552,369 7,685,359 2,735,040 18,311,021 Income from operations 523,566 6,091,418 552,061 10,427,961 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (116) (3,180) (116) (4,471) Interest and finance costs - related party -- (743,640) -- (1,363,360) Interest income -- 36,107 -- 36,107 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (359) 192,038 (359) 195,675 Other expenses, net (475) (518,675) (475) (1,136,049) Net Income 523,091 5,572,743 551,586 9,291,912 Earnings per share4* - Basic 0.16 0.64 0.17 1.57 - Diluted 0.07 0.25 0.07 0.63 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 3,182,681 7,947,681 3,182,681 5,421,821 - Diluted 7,468,395 22,233,395 7,468,395 14,611,645



C3is Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents -- 695,288 Time deposits -- 8,368,417 Due from related parties 146,708 -- Trade and other receivables 674,827 10,443,497 Other current assets -- 33,846 Inventories 165,645 689,269 Advances and prepayments 36,340 80,267 Total current assets 1,023,520 20,310,584 Non current assets Vessels, net 38,836,151 75,161,431 Total non current assets 38,836,151 75,161,431 Total assets 39,859,671 95,472,015 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 792,142 547,017 Payable to related parties -- 38,531,016 Accrued and other liabilities 173,324 634,297 Deferred income -- 215,836 Total current liabilities 965,466 39,928,166 Total liabilities 965,466 39,928,166 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Former Parent Company investment 38,894,205 -- Capital stock -- 87,424 Preferred stock, Series A -- 6,000 Additional paid-in capital -- 47,104,506 Retained earnings -- 8,345,919 Total stockholders' equity 38,894,205 55,543,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 39,859,671 95,472,015





C3is Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

July 25, 2022 - December 31, 2022 12M 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period/year 551,586 9,291,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 557,974 4,104,720 Share based compensation -- 37,638 Unrealized foreign exchange gain on time deposits -- (241,967) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (674,827) (9,768,670) Due from related party (146,708) 146,708 Other current assets -- (33,846) Inventories (165,645) (523,624) Advances and prepayments (36,340) (43,927) Increase/(decrease) in Trade accounts payable 792,142 (245,125) Payable to related parties -- 2,238,516 Accrued liabilities 173,324 460,973 Deferred income -- 215,836 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,051,506 5,639,144 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition and improvement of vessels (39,394,125) (4,300,000) Purchase of bank time deposits -- (8,126,450) Net cash used in investing activities (39,394,125) (12,426,450) Cash flows from financing activities Net transfers from former Parent Company 38,342,619 3,305,083 Proceeds from follow-on offering -- 5,003,250 Stock issuance costs -- (584,072) Dividends paid on preferred shares -- (241,667) Net cash provided by financing activities 38,342,619 7,482,594 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -- 695,288 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period/year -- -- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period/year -- 695,288



Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities

Vessel acquisition included in payable to related parties -- 36,130,000 Dividends on preferred shares Series A included in payable to related parties -- 162,500

1 TCE is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

3 Net asset value (or NAV) is based on estimates of the market value of the vessels in the fleet of $68.5 million, total cash of $35.6 million, less the liquidation preference of the Series A Convertible Preferred Shares of $15 million and the financial liability of $38.7 million payable to Imperial Petroleum Inc and due in July 2024 The estimated NAV represents a snapshot in time, will likely change, and does not represent the amount a stockholder would receive now or in the future for his or her shares of the Company's common stock and is based on assumptions and estimates that are susceptible to uncertainty and subject to circumstances and market conditions. Net Asset Value is a non-GAAP measure and calculation methodologies may vary across industries and companies.

4 The computation of earnings per share gives retroactive effect to the shares issued in connection with the spin-off of our company from Imperial Petroleum Inc. in June 2023.